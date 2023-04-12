AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision

2023-04-12 | 05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision

In a statement, the American University of Beirut (AUB) announced the opening of its university campus in Paphos, Cyprus, under the name "AUB - Mediterraneo," as a dedication to its strategic vision "Vital 2030" and the culmination of its pioneering academic career.  

The statement stated that over more than a century and a half of leadership, the name of the American University of Beirut shone in terms of health care, as it was known as the leading university hospital in the region and attached great importance to the health sector, as it provided quality medical services to the Lebanese community and all countries of the region.  

It pointed out that opening the new campus is an additional achievement through which it translates its strategic vision and exceptional active role in the region. It comes after an agreement signed between the university and the municipality of Paphos on the eighth of last April.  

"There is no doubt that the campus of the American University of Beirut - Mediterraneo, its center in Cyprus, a member of the European Union, will embody a prestigious educational edifice for exchanging cultural richness and civilizational diversity between the two countries," the statement added.  

Stating that this will also contribute to strengthening close cooperation with the AUB campus to achieve progress and sustainability.  

Additionally, through the twinning between the Beirut and Paphos campuses, special programs will be activated by exchanging students, sending professors and faculty members, and preparing joint research projects, in addition to developing integrated educational opportunities by enriching the options of university programs and majors, whether through distance education (online) or hybrid education.  

It stressed that the twin campuses constitute an extension "of an era full of core values and academic and health leadership in the world" and that the first batch of students will join the academic year in Paphos early next fall (2023).   

On the occasion, the President of the University, Fadlo Khury, said that the establishment of the new campus in Cyprus is an extension of the university's march in Beirut and an opportunity to enrich intellectual and knowledge exchange and dedicate the purpose of our existence, and contribute to the dissemination of the university's exceptional culture and established values, as well as enhance its diversity, uniqueness, and distinction at the same time.
 

