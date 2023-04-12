News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
Variety
2023-04-12 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
Strava, the activity tracking and social community platform used by more than 100 million people globally, has announced a new in-app integration with Spotify. The integration allows users to easily access music, podcasts and audiobooks from the Strava app while tracking activities.
Starting today, users can play, pause, resume, skip and browse Spotify content from the record screen on Strava. With this new integration, users will no longer have to switch between the two apps when adjusting the content that they’re listening to.
“We’re excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on the platform,” said Mateo Ortega, Strava’s Vice President of Connected Partnerships, in an emailed statement. “This new feature further solidifies Strava’s position at the center of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people on Strava.”
In a statement, Spotify VP of Business Development said one of the streaming service’s biggest goals is to be everywhere where listeners are, and that this integration with Strava is one of the ways it’s allowing listeners to seamless content to the music and audio on its platform.
Spotify isn’t the only popular app that Strava has recently launched an integration with. A few months ago, the company partnered with Snap to launch a new Lens that lets users share their fitness journey on Snapchat. The Strava Activity Lens works by connecting directly to your Strava profile, giving you access to stats and activity maps from your recent workouts.
Founded in 2009, Strava has made a name for itself as one of the leading activity tracking services. It’s also a social network for fitness enthusiasts, as you can share your races and workouts with friends and followers on your Strava feed. You can also post photos, build communities and leave kudos and comments on others’ activities.
Today’s announcement comes as Strava recently acquired Fatmap, a European company that’s building a high-resolution 3D global map platform for the great outdoors. The ultimate long-term goal for Strava is to integrate Fatmap’s core platform into Strava itself.
TechCrunch
Variety
Strava
Platform
Launches
Integration
Spotify
Let
Users
Listen
Content
While
Tracking
Activities
Next
GM leads $50M EnergyX deal to lock down lithium for its EVs
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers
Variety
2023-03-27
Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
0
Variety
2023-03-10
UNICEF launches new youth-centered volunteer platform in Lebanon
Variety
2023-03-10
UNICEF launches new youth-centered volunteer platform in Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-03-08
Coinbase launches wallet API to help integrate Web 2.0 devs into web3 world
Variety
2023-03-08
Coinbase launches wallet API to help integrate Web 2.0 devs into web3 world
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:43
India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum
Variety
08:43
India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum
0
Variety
08:34
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups
Variety
08:34
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups
0
Variety
08:26
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Variety
08:26
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
0
Variety
08:24
General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe
Variety
08:24
General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
World
08:35
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
World
08:35
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
0
World
08:50
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
World
08:50
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
4
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
5
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
6
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
7
Middle East
11:11
GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League
Middle East
11:11
GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store