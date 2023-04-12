News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
GM leads $50M EnergyX deal to lock down lithium for its EVs
Variety
2023-04-12 | 08:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
GM leads $50M EnergyX deal to lock down lithium for its EVs
Eager to secure all the lithium it needs to power a growing lineup of electric vehicles, General Motors said on Tuesday that it will lead a $50 million investment into lithium extraction and refining startup EnergyX.
With the deal, the legacy automaker says it will help EnergyX scale its lithium-extraction tech. In exchange, GM will get exclusive access to some of the lithium that EnergyX sources from mining companies in North and South America.
The companies declined to disclose the extent of this exclusivity deal, but in an email to TechCrunch, GM spokesperson David Caldwell said it “is capped at certain points, not unlimited.” The companies also did not name the other investors involved in the $50 million funding round.
Lithium demand has surged in the past few years, thanks in no small part to the rise of electric vehicles and renewables. The push for evermore lithium is driving companies such as EnergyX to seek more efficient — and less environmentally destructive — extraction methods. Earlier this year, EnergyX said that its tech can “extract lithium from brine resources using little to no water, and does not require heavy metals or chemical additives.”
The Austin, Texas, and San Juan, Puerto Rico–based startup bears no relation to a similarly named, Seoul-based company called Energy X, which focuses on decarbonizing buildings.
Like other automakers, this isn’t GM’s first investment in a lithium mining company. In January, the automaker said it would pump a whopping $650 million into Lithium Americas to help fund a mine in Nevada.
TechCrunch
Variety
GM
General Motors
EnergyX
Deal
Lock
Down
Lithium
EVs
Electric Vehicles
Next
Backed by Japanese investors, Verod-Kepple’s fund will invest in Series A and B startups across Africa
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-03
AI startup Fourthline locks down $54M to bring better ID checks and compliance tools to the finance sector
Variety
2023-04-03
AI startup Fourthline locks down $54M to bring better ID checks and compliance tools to the finance sector
0
Variety
2023-04-01
VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks
Variety
2023-04-01
VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks
0
World
2023-03-22
Boris Johnson fights to save career in testimony on UK lockdown parties
World
2023-03-22
Boris Johnson fights to save career in testimony on UK lockdown parties
0
World
2023-02-27
Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal
World
2023-02-27
Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:43
India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum
Variety
08:43
India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum
0
Variety
08:34
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups
Variety
08:34
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups
0
Variety
08:26
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Variety
08:26
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
0
Variety
08:24
General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe
Variety
08:24
General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
World
08:35
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
World
08:35
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
0
World
08:50
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
World
08:50
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
4
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
5
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
6
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
7
Middle East
11:11
GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League
Middle East
11:11
GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store