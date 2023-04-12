GM leads $50M EnergyX deal to lock down lithium for its EVs

Variety
2023-04-12 | 08:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
GM leads $50M EnergyX deal to lock down lithium for its EVs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
GM leads $50M EnergyX deal to lock down lithium for its EVs

Eager to secure all the lithium it needs to power a growing lineup of electric vehicles, General Motors said on Tuesday that it will lead a $50 million investment into lithium extraction and refining startup EnergyX.

With the deal, the legacy automaker says it will help EnergyX scale its lithium-extraction tech. In exchange, GM will get exclusive access to some of the lithium that EnergyX sources from mining companies in North and South America.

The companies declined to disclose the extent of this exclusivity deal, but in an email to TechCrunch, GM spokesperson David Caldwell said it “is capped at certain points, not unlimited.” The companies also did not name the other investors involved in the $50 million funding round.

Lithium demand has surged in the past few years, thanks in no small part to the rise of electric vehicles and renewables. The push for evermore lithium is driving companies such as EnergyX to seek more efficient — and less environmentally destructive — extraction methods. Earlier this year, EnergyX said that its tech can “extract lithium from brine resources using little to no water, and does not require heavy metals or chemical additives.”

The Austin, Texas, and San Juan, Puerto Rico–based startup bears no relation to a similarly named, Seoul-based company called Energy X, which focuses on decarbonizing buildings.

Like other automakers, this isn’t GM’s first investment in a lithium mining company. In January, the automaker said it would pump a whopping $650 million into Lithium Americas to help fund a mine in Nevada.
 

Variety

GM

General Motors

EnergyX

Deal

Lock

Down

Lithium

EVs

Electric Vehicles

LBCI Next
Backed by Japanese investors, Verod-Kepple’s fund will invest in Series A and B startups across Africa
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

AI startup Fourthline locks down $54M to bring better ID checks and compliance tools to the finance sector

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-01

VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Boris Johnson fights to save career in testimony on UK lockdown parties

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:43

India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum

LBCI
Variety
08:34

Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups

LBCI
Variety
08:26

Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch

LBCI
Variety
08:24

General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
World
08:35

US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run

LBCI
World
08:50

UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
11:11

GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app