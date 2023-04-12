Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch

Variety
2023-04-12 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch

Truecaller has been a known name in the app market globally — thanks to its eponymous caller-identification service. Its active user base these days numbers 338 million, but it could be bigger: a lack of a caller ID feature on iOS has arguably held back its growth among iPhone users. Now, an effort to expand its reach, the Stockholm-based company is introducing an update that will finally provide live caller ID support on iOS, available to people using its paid tiers.

The new feature comes as Truecaller continues to see a lot of growth, but also some knocks in its strongest markets. The app has been one of the more popular among mobile users in markets like India where spammers target the masses. Yet the company has faced criticism over how it collects data for its caller ID service.

Last year, an investigation by Indian magazine The Caravan claimed that Truecaller was “comprised of details which have been collected without consent.” However, the company denied the allegations and asserted that the investigation was flawed and based on inaccurate information.

The new caller ID feature will be offered only to users who are on the app’s premium tiers (priced at a range of tiers ranging from $0.99 per month per individual, through to $4.99/month when a user’s carrier is not supported and $9.99/month for family plans, with discounts on annual subscriptions).

And it won’t be just like it is on Android: unlike the seamless experience available on that platform — users see a caller ID instantly when they receive an incoming call — the iPhone experience will involve a step that requires interacting with Siri.

Nakul Kabra, product director for iOS at Truecaller, told TechCrunch that the app has had a limited experience on the iPhone due to how Apple works with third-party caller ID apps.

The current framework for identifying calls in Truecaller is limited to a finite set of numbers stored in directors in Apple’s CallKit framework, chosen by Truecaller’s spam algorithm. That means that other numbers not stored locally require manual search, he said.

To use the new feature, Truecaller subscribers on an iPhone running on iOS 16 or above will be to access live caller ID support by saying, “Hey Siri, Search Truecaller.” This will allow Siri to capture the number appearing on the screen, search for it on the app, then show the result to the user.

The feature leverages Apple’s Siri Shortcuts and App Intents to offer the anticipated live caller ID experience.

That means users will need first to enable the Search Truecaller shortcut on their iPhone by tapping the Add to Siri option in the Premium tab. The first time the shortcut runs, the user will be prompted to allow Truecaller to search from the screenshots the shortcut captures.

“We have been tinkering around with App Intents for the last few months since iOS 16 was publicly launched… Previous iterations didn’t have the right experience to be used in the context of a live call. One of the more recent iterations is what has evolved into this feature,” Kabra said.
 
Users with more recent iPhones, including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will have the option to access the feature without having to call out the Siri phrase and instead will be able to tap the back of their handset. For this, they need to enable the Search Truecaller shortcut from the Back Tap gesture settings.

With this update, Truecaller has also doubled its CallKit directory size and improved its spam detection algorithm to ensure that spam, scam, and fraud calls are recognized more accurately.

“This improved directory makes sure that most top spam and verified business calls can be identified right away even without needing to ask Siri. However, given the limitations of the platform, we cannot identify all calls using the traditional call directories mechanism. This is where the new Live Caller ID comes in and makes sure that you can identify every single call,” Kabra said.

The company also says premium users’ spam lists will receive daily updates. Meanwhile, free users only have the option to update the list manually.

Truecaller additionally introduced a commenting feature for iPhone users that lets them read user feedback coming on spam calls and even contribute with their own comments. This feature was previously available on Android.

SMS filtering on iOS is also being improved with the ability to categorize incoming text messages into Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers, and Junk categories. This categorization is currently live in India, South Africa and Nigeria and will soon be rolled out to other markets.

The new set of features on Truecaller for iPhone comes months after the iOS app received a revamped experience in August last year. Since then, the company said its daily users on the iPhone had grown more than 80 percent. The company declined to provide details on how many users it has on iOS in total.

“Live Caller ID on iPhone is the one major aspect that has eluded our iPhone app, and we are excited to finally introduce it with the help of Siri,” said Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO at Truecaller, in a prepared statement.
 

Variety

Truecaller

Brings

Live

ID

iPhone

Apple

IOs

LBCI Next
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups
General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-14

Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-10

Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Global PC shipments slide in Q1, Apple takes biggest hit – IDC

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-08

Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:43

India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum

LBCI
Variety
08:34

Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups

LBCI
Variety
08:24

General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe

LBCI
Variety
08:15

Backed by Japanese investors, Verod-Kepple’s fund will invest in Series A and B startups across Africa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
World
08:35

US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run

LBCI
World
08:50

UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
11:11

GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app