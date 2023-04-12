News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Variety
2023-04-12 | 08:26
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Truecaller has been a known name in the app market globally — thanks to its eponymous caller-identification service. Its active user base these days numbers 338 million, but it could be bigger: a lack of a caller ID feature on iOS has arguably held back its growth among iPhone users. Now, an effort to expand its reach, the Stockholm-based company is introducing an update that will finally provide live caller ID support on iOS, available to people using its paid tiers.
The new feature comes as Truecaller continues to see a lot of growth, but also some knocks in its strongest markets. The app has been one of the more popular among mobile users in markets like India where spammers target the masses. Yet the company has faced criticism over how it collects data for its caller ID service.
Last year, an investigation by Indian magazine The Caravan claimed that Truecaller was “comprised of details which have been collected without consent.” However, the company denied the allegations and asserted that the investigation was flawed and based on inaccurate information.
The new caller ID feature will be offered only to users who are on the app’s premium tiers (priced at a range of tiers ranging from $0.99 per month per individual, through to $4.99/month when a user’s carrier is not supported and $9.99/month for family plans, with discounts on annual subscriptions).
And it won’t be just like it is on Android: unlike the seamless experience available on that platform — users see a caller ID instantly when they receive an incoming call — the iPhone experience will involve a step that requires interacting with Siri.
Nakul Kabra, product director for iOS at Truecaller, told TechCrunch that the app has had a limited experience on the iPhone due to how Apple works with third-party caller ID apps.
The current framework for identifying calls in Truecaller is limited to a finite set of numbers stored in directors in Apple’s CallKit framework, chosen by Truecaller’s spam algorithm. That means that other numbers not stored locally require manual search, he said.
To use the new feature, Truecaller subscribers on an iPhone running on iOS 16 or above will be to access live caller ID support by saying, “Hey Siri, Search Truecaller.” This will allow Siri to capture the number appearing on the screen, search for it on the app, then show the result to the user.
The feature leverages Apple’s Siri Shortcuts and App Intents to offer the anticipated live caller ID experience.
That means users will need first to enable the Search Truecaller shortcut on their iPhone by tapping the Add to Siri option in the Premium tab. The first time the shortcut runs, the user will be prompted to allow Truecaller to search from the screenshots the shortcut captures.
“We have been tinkering around with App Intents for the last few months since iOS 16 was publicly launched… Previous iterations didn’t have the right experience to be used in the context of a live call. One of the more recent iterations is what has evolved into this feature,” Kabra said.
Users with more recent iPhones, including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will have the option to access the feature without having to call out the Siri phrase and instead will be able to tap the back of their handset. For this, they need to enable the Search Truecaller shortcut from the Back Tap gesture settings.
With this update, Truecaller has also doubled its CallKit directory size and improved its spam detection algorithm to ensure that spam, scam, and fraud calls are recognized more accurately.
“This improved directory makes sure that most top spam and verified business calls can be identified right away even without needing to ask Siri. However, given the limitations of the platform, we cannot identify all calls using the traditional call directories mechanism. This is where the new Live Caller ID comes in and makes sure that you can identify every single call,” Kabra said.
The company also says premium users’ spam lists will receive daily updates. Meanwhile, free users only have the option to update the list manually.
Truecaller additionally introduced a commenting feature for iPhone users that lets them read user feedback coming on spam calls and even contribute with their own comments. This feature was previously available on Android.
SMS filtering on iOS is also being improved with the ability to categorize incoming text messages into Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers, and Junk categories. This categorization is currently live in India, South Africa and Nigeria and will soon be rolled out to other markets.
The new set of features on Truecaller for iPhone comes months after the iOS app received a revamped experience in August last year. Since then, the company said its daily users on the iPhone had grown more than 80 percent. The company declined to provide details on how many users it has on iOS in total.
“Live Caller ID on iPhone is the one major aspect that has eluded our iPhone app, and we are excited to finally introduce it with the help of Siri,” said Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO at Truecaller, in a prepared statement.
TechCrunch
Variety
Truecaller
Brings
Live
ID
iPhone
Apple
IOs
Next
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups
General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
0
Variety
2023-04-10
Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps
Variety
2023-04-10
Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps
0
World
2023-04-10
Global PC shipments slide in Q1, Apple takes biggest hit – IDC
World
2023-04-10
Global PC shipments slide in Q1, Apple takes biggest hit – IDC
0
Variety
2023-04-08
Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps
Variety
2023-04-08
Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:43
India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum
Variety
08:43
India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum
0
Variety
08:34
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups
Variety
08:34
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups
0
Variety
08:24
General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe
Variety
08:24
General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe
0
Variety
08:15
Backed by Japanese investors, Verod-Kepple’s fund will invest in Series A and B startups across Africa
Variety
08:15
Backed by Japanese investors, Verod-Kepple’s fund will invest in Series A and B startups across Africa
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
World
08:35
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
World
08:35
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
0
World
08:50
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
World
08:50
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
4
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
5
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
6
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
7
Middle East
11:11
GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League
Middle East
11:11
GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store