Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups

Variety
2023-04-12 | 08:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups

As the collapses of Signature Bank and Silvergate sent crypto companies scrambling, a virtual bank from Hong Kong is extending a warm welcome to web3 startups.

Hong Kong-based ZA Bank is now allowed to serve as the settlement bank for regulated web3 companies in the city, the company said today at Hong Kong’s web3 festival, an event that’s backed by the region’s government and has attracted crypto startups and institutions from all over Asia.

The online bank is set to facilitate crypto-fiat conversions in conjunction with two licensed exchanges in Hong Kong, HashKey and OSL, where customers can swap crypto into fiat currencies. In other words, the crypto-fiat conversion part is happening over the regulated exchanges rather than ZA Bank directly.

ZA Bank will likely be settling transactions for more crypto exchanges as more companies apply to obtain digital assets permits from the Hong Kong authorities.

In addition, ZA Bank, which was established by Chinese online insurer ZhongAn in 2017 as one of Hong Kong’s first virtual banks, has started to offer basic banking services to local web3 startups, a category of businesses widely underserved by traditional financial institutions.

It will be interesting to see if the handful of other online banks in Hong Kong will follow suit to compete for web3 clients and if ZA Bank’s offering will attract more crypto companies to set up shop in the Asian financial center.

The move is happening at a time when Hong Kong is trying to position itself as a crypto-friendly alternative to other hubs like the U.S. and Singapore and act as a sandbox for web3 businesses that originate from China, where crypto trading is illegal. The city has been revamping its digital assets regulatory framework, which tentatively plans to legalize retail trading of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether.
 
“As Hong Kong is stepping up efforts to cultivate a Web3-friendly environment, ZA Bank’s online account opening for Web3 startups represents a major step forward in the integration of traditional banking services with the Web3 world,” said Ronald Iu, CEO of ZA Bank.

“It signals a greater acceptance and recognition of the importance of this emerging sector and hopefully will encourage other financial institutions to follow suit in offering tailored banking services for Web3 companies. We look forward to exploring collaborations with key global Web3 businesses such as HashKey, OKX, and more.”
 

Variety

Hong Kong

ZA

Bank

Wants To Be

Go-To

Bank

Crypto

Startups

LBCI Next
India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-21

World Bank president expresses deep concern on Zambia debt restructuring

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

After SVB failure, regulators close crypto-friendly bank Signature Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:43

India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum

LBCI
Variety
08:26

Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch

LBCI
Variety
08:24

General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe

LBCI
Variety
08:15

Backed by Japanese investors, Verod-Kepple’s fund will invest in Series A and B startups across Africa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
World
08:35

US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run

LBCI
World
08:50

UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
11:11

GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app