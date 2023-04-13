News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK supermarket Tesco's profit halves as inflation bites
Variety
2023-04-13 | 03:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK supermarket Tesco's profit halves as inflation bites
Britain's biggest retailer, supermarket group Tesco, reported Thursday a halving of annual net profit as soaring inflation hiked costs and reduced the amount it sold.
Profit after tax dropped to £745 million ($930 million) in the 12 months to the end of February, Tesco said in a statement.
Chief executive Ken Murphy said the group experienced "unprecedented levels of inflation in the prices" it paid suppliers.
The supermarket added that sales volumes dropped year-on-year.
This was offset by Tesco hiking prices of products, helping revenue jump seven percent to £65.8 billion.
Inflation soared worldwide last year, pulled higher especially by surging food and energy prices as Russia's invasion of Ukraine hit supplies.
Prices reached the highest levels in decades also as economies reopened from pandemic lockdowns.
British inflation remains elevated at above 10 percent after a jump in February, while official data Wednesday showed the rate of price increases slowing in the United States.
AFP
Variety
Tesco
UK
Supermarket
Profit
Halves
Inflation
Bites
Next
Uniqlo operator upgrades forecast on China demand
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-22
Leaning back to Fed hike, UK inflation jolt
World
2023-03-22
Leaning back to Fed hike, UK inflation jolt
0
World
2023-03-22
UK inflation rate unexpectedly rises to 10.4 percent in February
World
2023-03-22
UK inflation rate unexpectedly rises to 10.4 percent in February
0
World
2023-02-15
Slowdown in UK inflation eases pressure on Bank of England
World
2023-02-15
Slowdown in UK inflation eases pressure on Bank of England
0
World
06:17
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
World
06:17
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:00
China wants to start using moon soil to build lunar bases as soon as this decade
Variety
06:00
China wants to start using moon soil to build lunar bases as soon as this decade
0
Variety
05:50
Chinese battery maker SVOLT plans five Europe plants
Variety
05:50
Chinese battery maker SVOLT plans five Europe plants
0
Variety
05:10
OpenAI looks beyond diffusion with ‘consistency’-based image generator
Variety
05:10
OpenAI looks beyond diffusion with ‘consistency’-based image generator
0
Variety
05:09
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
Variety
05:09
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:29
US sanctions Turkey-based entities it says helped Russia's war
Middle East
11:29
US sanctions Turkey-based entities it says helped Russia's war
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes
0
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
0
World
2023-03-15
Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe
World
2023-03-15
Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
2
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
3
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
6
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
7
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store