Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’

Lebanese American University (LAU) first-year biology student Banan Sultan Nassereddine became the first to earn the “Fastest time to identify all human bones” Guinness World Record by naming all human bones in five minutes and 37 seconds.



“This has never been done by anyone before in Guinness history,” expressed Nassereddine.



According to the Guinness World Records, Banan has a passion for learning science, and she wants, one day, to be a doctor.