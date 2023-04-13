News
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
Variety
2023-04-13 | 05:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
Lebanese American University (LAU) first-year biology student Banan Sultan Nassereddine became the first to earn the “Fastest time to identify all human bones” Guinness World Record by naming all human bones in five minutes and 37 seconds.
“This has never been done by anyone before in Guinness history,” expressed Nassereddine.
According to the Guinness World Records, Banan has a passion for learning science, and she wants, one day, to be a doctor.
Variety
Lebanon
Student
Lebanese
Biology
Human
Bones
Guinness World Record
