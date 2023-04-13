Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm

It seems like the winter and snow season is still present, as the Lebanese, expatriates, and tourists celebrate the holiday season with wintery and cold weather.



From South to North, Lebanon witnessed a night full of thunderstorms, rain, and even springtime snowfall and hail in many cities and villages.



Residents in various areas, including Beirut, Hasroun, Akkar, Hammana, Laklouk, Nabatieh, Bazaoun, Bcharre, and Chouf, saw beautiful scenes of white snow and hail covering their hometowns at the beginning of the spring season.



As usual, people went to various social media platforms to showcase their fantastic snapshots during and after the storm, which illustrate peaceful sceneries. Here are some of them:





بيضها نيسان

النبطية قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/z9wWcvvFzE — مهدي هاشم Hashem mahdi🌧 (@Janoubi88591409) April 13, 2023

من بزعون ( قضاء بشري )… pic.twitter.com/hnTrhlg4Rd — Lebanese Geographic Society (@LGeographic) April 12, 2023

من اعالي الشوف pic.twitter.com/bV36UEzvj4 — Lebanese Geographic Society (@LGeographic) April 12, 2023