Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alex Aref (@alexelaref)
A post shared by Alex Aref (@alexelaref)
بيضها نيسان
النبطية قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/z9wWcvvFzE
— مهدي هاشم Hashem mahdi🌧 (@Janoubi88591409) April 13, 2023
بيضها نيسان
النبطية قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/z9wWcvvFzE
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lebanon Weather © (@lebanon_weather_)
A post shared by Lebanon Weather © (@lebanon_weather_)
#اهدن.شمال لبنان....والجمال..ترتدي اللباس الابيض🤍 pic.twitter.com/wn1NhMNFfM
— 🇱🇧سنا كجك (@sanakojok) April 12, 2023
#اهدن.شمال لبنان....والجمال..ترتدي اللباس الابيض🤍 pic.twitter.com/wn1NhMNFfM
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 🇱🇧 درب عكار Akkar Trail 🇱🇧 (@akkartrail)
A post shared by 🇱🇧 درب عكار Akkar Trail 🇱🇧 (@akkartrail)
من بزعون ( قضاء بشري )… pic.twitter.com/hnTrhlg4Rd
— Lebanese Geographic Society (@LGeographic) April 12, 2023
من بزعون ( قضاء بشري )… pic.twitter.com/hnTrhlg4Rd
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 😎 What's Up Lebanon 😎 (@whatsuplebanon)
A post shared by 😎 What's Up Lebanon 😎 (@whatsuplebanon)
من اعالي الشوف pic.twitter.com/bV36UEzvj4
— Lebanese Geographic Society (@LGeographic) April 12, 2023
من اعالي الشوف pic.twitter.com/bV36UEzvj4
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Live Love Lebanon | Beirut 🇱🇧 (@livelovebeirut)
A post shared by Live Love Lebanon | Beirut 🇱🇧 (@livelovebeirut)
من بشري …Becharre pic.twitter.com/7CJgFrCrgl
— Lebanese Geographic Society (@LGeographic) April 12, 2023
من بشري …Becharre pic.twitter.com/7CJgFrCrgl
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shutterbugs.lb (@shutterbugs.lb)
A post shared by Shutterbugs.lb (@shutterbugs.lb)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by LebanonHeaven (@lebanonheavenofficial)
A post shared by LebanonHeaven (@lebanonheavenofficial)