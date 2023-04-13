News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Twitter partners with eToro to show real-time stock and crypto information
Variety
2023-04-13 | 09:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Twitter partners with eToro to show real-time stock and crypto information
Twitter has partnered with the investment platform eToro to show real-time information about stocks and crypto prices. This expands upon the social network’s Cashtag feature, which provided info about a limited number of stocks and crypto coins through TradingView data.
The social media company first introduced the feature in December, letting users search for a ticker or coin symbol like $TSLA, $APPL or $ETH to get prices directly in search results.
In a tweet announcing the feature, eToro said that users will be able to see the real-time prices for a “much wider range of stocks, crypto, and other assets.”
The new partnership with eToro goes beyond just displaying information. It also redirects users to the eToro site where they can engage in trading. If you search for a stock on Twitter, you will see a button saying “View on eToro,” which redirects to the site.
Notably, when Cashtags were announced in December, Twitter showed a “View on Robinhood button.”
It’s not clear if the trading company is paying any fees to Twitter if a user comes to the platform via Cahstags and completes a transaction. We have asked the company for a comment and eToro said it can’t comment on this commercial agreement with Twitter.
eToro’s CEO Yoni Assia told CNBC in an interview the company noticed that a lot of its users are using Twitter to talk about different financial markets. “As we’ve grown over the past three years immensely, we’ve seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter [and] educate themselves about the markets,” he told the publication.
“There is very high-quality content, real-time content on financial analysis of companies and what’s happening around the world. We believe this partnership will enable us to reach those new audiences [and] connect better the brands of Twitter and eToro.”
After Elon Musk took over Twitter, the company had ambitions to become a significant financial player. In November, the Tesla CEO suggested that the social network is building ground for users to send money to each other. He said that in the long term, the company planned to offer a high-yield money market account.
Speaking at the Morgan Stanley conference in March, Musk said Twitter had the potential to become a financial behemoth.
“Basically, I think it’s possible to become the biggest financial institution in the world, just by providing people with convenient payment options. We don’t have the time to go into it in detail here, but if we just make the app more and more useful, people will use it more and it’ll be great,” he said.
TechCrunch
Variety
eToro
Twitter
Partners
Show
Real-Time
Stock
Crypto
Information
Elon Musk
Next
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-26
Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter, The Information reports
World
2023-03-26
Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter, The Information reports
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Elon Musk admits he only bought Twitter because he thought he’d be forced to
Variety
2023-04-12
Elon Musk admits he only bought Twitter because he thought he’d be forced to
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Elon Musk says Twitter will finally remove legacy checkmarks on 4/20
Variety
2023-04-12
Elon Musk says Twitter will finally remove legacy checkmarks on 4/20
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Twitter’s new feature will show ‘half ads’ to Blue subscribers
Variety
2023-04-06
Twitter’s new feature will show ‘half ads’ to Blue subscribers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:02
With Bedrock, Amazon enters the generative AI race
Variety
09:02
With Bedrock, Amazon enters the generative AI race
0
Variety
09:00
This startup wants to train art-generating AI strictly on licensed images
Variety
09:00
This startup wants to train art-generating AI strictly on licensed images
0
World
08:41
Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions
World
08:41
Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions
0
Variety
08:33
Apple to use 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025
Variety
08:33
Apple to use 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-12
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
2023-04-12
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
0
Lebanon News
09:49
Judge Aoun requests return of Salameh's file, travel ban lift anticipated soon
Lebanon News
09:49
Judge Aoun requests return of Salameh's file, travel ban lift anticipated soon
0
Variety
05:09
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
Variety
05:09
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
2
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
4
World
04:32
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
World
04:32
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
7
Variety
06:15
Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm
Variety
06:15
Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm
8
Variety
03:03
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
Variety
03:03
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store