Twitter partners with eToro to show real-time stock and crypto information

Variety
2023-04-13 | 09:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Twitter partners with eToro to show real-time stock and crypto information
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Twitter partners with eToro to show real-time stock and crypto information

Twitter has partnered with the investment platform eToro to show real-time information about stocks and crypto prices. This expands upon the social network’s Cashtag feature, which provided info about a limited number of stocks and crypto coins through TradingView data.

The social media company first introduced the feature in December, letting users search for a ticker or coin symbol like $TSLA, $APPL or $ETH to get prices directly in search results.

In a tweet announcing the feature, eToro said that users will be able to see the real-time prices for a “much wider range of stocks, crypto, and other assets.”
 
The new partnership with eToro goes beyond just displaying information. It also redirects users to the eToro site where they can engage in trading. If you search for a stock on Twitter, you will see a button saying “View on eToro,” which redirects to the site.
 
Notably, when Cashtags were announced in December, Twitter showed a “View on Robinhood button.”
 
It’s not clear if the trading company is paying any fees to Twitter if a user comes to the platform via Cahstags and completes a transaction. We have asked the company for a comment and eToro said it can’t comment on this commercial agreement with Twitter.

eToro’s CEO Yoni Assia told CNBC in an interview the company noticed that a lot of its users are using Twitter to talk about different financial markets. “As we’ve grown over the past three years immensely, we’ve seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter [and] educate themselves about the markets,” he told the publication.

“There is very high-quality content, real-time content on financial analysis of companies and what’s happening around the world. We believe this partnership will enable us to reach those new audiences [and] connect better the brands of Twitter and eToro.”

After Elon Musk took over Twitter, the company had ambitions to become a significant financial player. In November, the Tesla CEO suggested that the social network is building ground for users to send money to each other. He said that in the long term, the company planned to offer a high-yield money market account.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley conference in March, Musk said Twitter had the potential to become a financial behemoth.

“Basically, I think it’s possible to become the biggest financial institution in the world, just by providing people with convenient payment options. We don’t have the time to go into it in detail here, but if we just make the app more and more useful, people will use it more and it’ll be great,” he said.
 

Variety

eToro

Twitter

Partners

Show

Real-Time

Stock

Crypto

Information

Elon Musk

LBCI Next
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-26

Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter, The Information reports

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Elon Musk admits he only bought Twitter because he thought he’d be forced to

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Elon Musk says Twitter will finally remove legacy checkmarks on 4/20

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Twitter’s new feature will show ‘half ads’ to Blue subscribers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:02

With Bedrock, Amazon enters the generative AI race

LBCI
Variety
09:00

This startup wants to train art-generating AI strictly on licensed images

LBCI
World
08:41

Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions

LBCI
Variety
08:33

Apple to use 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-12

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Judge Aoun requests return of Salameh's file, travel ban lift anticipated soon

LBCI
Variety
05:09

Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
World
04:32

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

LBCI
Variety
06:15

Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm

LBCI
Variety
03:03

In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app