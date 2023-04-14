Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness

2023-04-14 | 06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness

Author, playwright, and visual artist Gerard Avedissian died on Thursday night, leaving the cultural and artistic scene after a long struggle with illness.  

The Lebanese artist of Armenian origin began his career in the seventies in Beirut after studying Drama in the Republic of Armenia, and obtaining a MA/Ph.D. in Stage Direction. 

Avedissian excelled in writing, directing, and theatrical and television acting. Among his most notable works are the play “Akhwat Loubnan” and the series “Talbeen al-Qarb” written by the late Marwan Najjar, and “Maryana” starring actress Carole Al-Hajj.  

As for his art, his career began in 2005, when one of his paintings was chosen for the fall exhibition organized by the Sursock Museum.
 

