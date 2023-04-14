Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness

Author, playwright, and visual artist Gerard Avedissian died on Thursday night, leaving the cultural and artistic scene after a long struggle with illness.



The Lebanese artist of Armenian origin began his career in the seventies in Beirut after studying Drama in the Republic of Armenia, and obtaining a MA/Ph.D. in Stage Direction.



Avedissian excelled in writing, directing, and theatrical and television acting. Among his most notable works are the play “Akhwat Loubnan” and the series “Talbeen al-Qarb” written by the late Marwan Najjar, and “Maryana” starring actress Carole Al-Hajj.



As for his art, his career began in 2005, when one of his paintings was chosen for the fall exhibition organized by the Sursock Museum.