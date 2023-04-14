Nvidia enhances mid-range video gaming chip with AI technology

Variety
2023-04-14 | 07:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nvidia enhances mid-range video gaming chip with AI technology
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Nvidia enhances mid-range video gaming chip with AI technology

Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) said on Wednesday it is packing one of its mid-range chips for gamers with more artificial intelligence features to improve graphics, underscoring the importance of gaming for the company despite the segment's slowing revenue.

The new RTX 4070 chip, which Nvidia will start shipping on Thursday, will cost $599, putting it near the middle of the company's range of graphics processing units (GPUs), which list for up to $1,600.
 
The chip that it updates, the RTX 3060, is the fourth most popular gaming chip on the market, according to survey data in March from game distribution platform Steam.

While Nvidia's data center chips for training artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT have powered the company's revenue growth in recent years, the company still got about a third of its $26.9 billion in fiscal 2023 revenue from gaming chips, though gaming revenue was down by 27 percent, dragged down by a sagging overall PC market.

Nvidia's chips help PC video games render images on to high-resolution screens more quickly to make games look more realistic. The 4070 chips will be the cheapest available that use Nvidia's newest AI technology to do so.
 
Rather than calculate precisely what the value of each pixel on a screen should be, which can take extra time, the newest Nvidia gaming chips use artificial intelligence to predict what about seven out of every eight pixels should be, including generating entire frames using AI.

A game "is not like a movie where everything's been pre-recorded. It's dynamic, it's moving, and there's user input. I can't just put a frame halfway between two frames. I have to really understand the motion between the two frames," Justin Walker, senior director of Nvidia's GeForce products, said in an interview.
 

Variety

Nvidia

Enhances

Mid-Range

Video

Gaming

Chip

AI

Technology

Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT

LBCI Next
Meta’s content review in Africa in limbo as moderation partners decry court restrictions
European privacy watchdog creates ChatGPT task force
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-16

South Korea boosts its AI chip industry with $642M amid ChatGPT frenzy

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Italy gives OpenAI initial to-do list for lifting ChatGPT suspension order

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:28

China’s Didi to dispatch robotaxis 24/7 in 2025, announces trucking service

LBCI
Variety
08:26

500 Global spreads its wings across the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, via Tbilisi

LBCI
Variety
08:24

Fortnite players are getting a new Coachella-themed destination

LBCI
Variety
08:22

Washington Uber and Lyft drivers win paid family and medical leave

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-09

Dembele strike gives Barcelona narrow win over Atletico

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app