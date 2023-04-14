Twitter introduces 10,000 character long tweets for Blue subscribers

Variety
2023-04-14 | 07:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Twitter introduces 10,000 character long tweets for Blue subscribers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Twitter introduces 10,000 character long tweets for Blue subscribers

Twitter has introduced a new feature that will let Blue subscribers post 10,000-character long posts — as if the social network is trying to compete with a rival newsletter platform. Twitter has additionally also added support for bold and italic text formatting.

In February, the social network introduced 4,000-character long tweets for Blue subscribers to encourage people to publish longer posts instead of threads.
 
This company’s push for long-form writing comes at a time when Elon Musk is introducing creator monetization tools. On Thursday, he announced that creators can apply for monetization and offer subscriptions to users. For the next 12 months, Twitter will give all money to creators after paying Apple or Google their 30 percent cut. Post that, the Apple/Google tax will reduce to 15 percent and the social media company will take a smaller fee from creators.

However, Google’s terms indicate that it charges only 15 percent of fees on subscriptions. So it’s not clear why Musk said the search giant’s charge was 30 percent.
 
Currently, creators can offer subscriptions at per-month prices of $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99. Twitter’s rules indicate that creators need to be at least 18 years old, they need to have 10,000 active followers, and they need to have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days to be eligible for monetization.

At the moment, Twitter’s monetization program is currently only available for users in the US But Musk said the company is working to expand the program to other countries.

This monetization relaunch is essentially a rebranding of the company’s Super Follows program, which was first introduced in 2021. Musk has just added a few features like text formatting and longer videos to make it look like a new tool.

Long-form writing is also not entirely new. Last June, the company introduced a program called Twitter Notes for select writers. However, that program was shut down under Musk. After taking over the company he also killed newsletter tool Revue, a startup Twitter had acquired in 2021.

Twitter is also in a fierce battle with newsletter platform Substack, which introduced a Twitter-like feed called Notes earlier this week. In the past few days, the social network started blocking links to Substack and even disallowed replies, retweets, or bookmarks on tweets with links to the newsletter service.

When Matt Taibbi, who wrote on Twitter Files multiple times, said that he was going to move to Substack Notes, Musk charged him of being an employee of Substack (Spoiler: he’s not).

Musk also accused Substack of “trying to download a massive portion of the Twitter database to bootstrap their Twitter clone.” This claim was dismissed by Substack CEO Chris Best.
 
In February, Tesla CEO had promised ad revenue sharing with Blue subscribers, but the feature hasn’t appeared anywhere yet.
 

Variety

Elon Musk

Twitter

Introduces

10

000

Long

Tweets

Blue

Subscribers

LBCI Next
Boeing shares tumble as parts issue halts deliveries of some 737 MAXs
Meta’s content review in Africa in limbo as moderation partners decry court restrictions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Twitter’s new feature will show ‘half ads’ to Blue subscribers

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Elon Musk admits he only bought Twitter because he thought he’d be forced to

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Elon Musk says Twitter will finally remove legacy checkmarks on 4/20

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04

Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:28

China’s Didi to dispatch robotaxis 24/7 in 2025, announces trucking service

LBCI
Variety
08:26

500 Global spreads its wings across the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, via Tbilisi

LBCI
Variety
08:24

Fortnite players are getting a new Coachella-themed destination

LBCI
Variety
08:22

Washington Uber and Lyft drivers win paid family and medical leave

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
04:12

Tech executive arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-16

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app