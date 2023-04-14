Internet abuzz over suspected redesigned Tesla Model 3

2023-04-14
Internet abuzz over suspected redesigned Tesla Model 3
Internet abuzz over suspected redesigned Tesla Model 3

Tesla kicked off Model 3 deliveries in 2017, and the vehicle hasn’t changed a whole lot since then, aside from an updated console, wheels and a range boost in 2021. Tesla’s next big Model 3 update is reportedly codenamed Project Highland, per a 2022 Reuters story, which detailed the automaker’s efforts to cut costs via “fewer interior components and a slightly redesigned exterior.” Still, keep your skeptic hats on, folks. Tesla has yet to confirm any of these details.

The image featured here shows several interesting features. The front bumper is different, and thankfully void of the fat lip of the current Model 3. There’s no fog lights, but the photo features a sleek, redesigned headlight assembly. The wheels look to be two-tone, and the dashboard is either covered or is redesigned to curve up in front of the driver. Overall, the design looks more sporty than the current Model 3.

The Model 3 isn’t alone with its aging looks. Tesla has yet to significantly redesign any of its vehicles since their launch. The Model S sedan received the most substantial update of the lineup when, in April 2016, Tesla released a new version featuring an updated front end with a body-color bumper in place of the faux radiator grill. The rest — the Model X, the Model 3, and the Model Y — have only received slight tweaks to their external sheet metal.

It’s unknown if the vehicle featured here is the next Model 3 or perhaps a rolling design prototype. But one thing is clear: This particular vehicle has some miles on it. Look at all the bugs.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app