News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
500 Global spreads its wings across the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, via Tbilisi
Variety
2023-04-14 | 08:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
500 Global spreads its wings across the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, via Tbilisi
European accelerators are going through an interesting time right now. For instance, TechStars Stockholm was all set to launch and then abruptly shut down. And I think it’s now commonly accepted that most accelerators outside of YCombinator can too be often ‘less than adequate’, to put it diplomatically. Perhaps an exception to this oft-repeated phrase, in my experience, is Entrepreneur First out of London/Europe (but now also in Asia), and even then that entity is slightly closer to a pre-accelerator in the way it assembles talent before it assembles the startups (although it does also fund its startups).
Having said that, accelerators still have a role to play in Europe’s emerging ecosystem. Admittedly, in the ‘developed’ countries of Western Europe, startups are generally better off skipping accelerators and raising directly from Angels, HNWs and pre-seed funds. Of course, “your mileage may vary.” However, it’s in Eastern Europe that — I think, at least — that accelerators have their best effect in markets where where the tech startup ecosystem barely exists, if at all.
Central, South Eastern, and Eastern Europe have already seen a number of new VCs recognize the talent coming out of those regions (see Inovo, Credo, LauncHub, Vitosha, VentureFriends, Marathon VC etc). Plus, 500 Istanbul last year relaunched istelf as 500 Emerging Europe with a €70 million early-stage fund. The latter has made investements such in Greece (Plum), Latvia (Printify), and Bulgaria (Cloudpipes).
TechCrunch
Variety
Global
Spreads
Wings
Across
Caucasus
Eastern
Europe
Tbilisi
Next
China’s Didi to dispatch robotaxis 24/7 in 2025, announces trucking service
Fortnite players are getting a new Coachella-themed destination
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-08
Awaiting an IRA response, Volkswagen pauses decision on Eastern Europe battery plant
World
2023-03-08
Awaiting an IRA response, Volkswagen pauses decision on Eastern Europe battery plant
0
World
2023-03-03
European stocks gain on global growth data, despite inflation
World
2023-03-03
European stocks gain on global growth data, despite inflation
0
World
2023-03-01
GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe
World
2023-03-01
GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe
0
World
2023-02-22
German trade with Central and Eastern Europe at record high - business group
World
2023-02-22
German trade with Central and Eastern Europe at record high - business group
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:28
China’s Didi to dispatch robotaxis 24/7 in 2025, announces trucking service
Variety
08:28
China’s Didi to dispatch robotaxis 24/7 in 2025, announces trucking service
0
Variety
08:24
Fortnite players are getting a new Coachella-themed destination
Variety
08:24
Fortnite players are getting a new Coachella-themed destination
0
Variety
08:22
Washington Uber and Lyft drivers win paid family and medical leave
Variety
08:22
Washington Uber and Lyft drivers win paid family and medical leave
0
Variety
08:20
Internet abuzz over suspected redesigned Tesla Model 3
Variety
08:20
Internet abuzz over suspected redesigned Tesla Model 3
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-13
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
Variety
2023-04-13
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
0
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
0
Variety
04:12
Tech executive arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Variety
04:12
Tech executive arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
2023-03-16
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
3
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
4
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
5
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
6
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
8
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store