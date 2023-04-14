News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China’s Didi to dispatch robotaxis 24/7 in 2025, announces trucking service
Variety
2023-04-14 | 08:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China’s Didi to dispatch robotaxis 24/7 in 2025, announces trucking service
China’s ride hailing giant Didi is back in public view after two years of staying low amid a regulatory crackdown.
The SoftBank-backed company announced Friday at a company open day a series of product ambitions, including working with Chinese carmakers to deploy self-developed robotaxis to the public on a 24/7 basis by 2025, which will complement its network of millions of drivered cars.
In 2020, Didi created an autonomous driving subsidiary that went on to raise funding from SoftBank, an existing investor in the parent firm. Like most robotaxi companies, Didi opted to partner with OEMs to build its autonomous fleets. It’s so far used vehicles from Lincoln, BYD, Nissan and Volvo.
In 2021, the company said it would be buying cars from Volvo, an old partner of Uber, to work on “hundreds of autonomous drive-ready vehicles with backup systems.”
Aside from robotaxis that resemble conventional passenger cars, Didi is touting a concept vehicle tailored completely to self driving. The concept car, which was unveiled at its open day in a demo video, is a spacious rectangular van with no steering wheel or driver’s seat (shown above). Instead, “Neuron”, what the car is called, features a large in-car infotainment screen and has a robotic arm that can pick up suitcases and hand passengers a bottle of water.
Didi is also automating maintenance services for its vehicles. In a video, the company shows its autonomous cars getting washed, charged and checked at its service center — all done without human help.
Didi’s ambitions don’t stop at shuttling humans around. At the event, it announced a brand new autonomous trucking business named Kargobot, joining an already crowded space. With a fleet of 100 autonomous trucks, Kargobot’s revenues already surpassed 100 million yuan ($14.6 million) by March this year, according to Didi.
TechCrunch
Variety
Robotaxi
China
Didi
Dispatch
Announces
Trucking
Service
500 Global spreads its wings across the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, via Tbilisi
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-13
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
World
2023-04-13
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
0
World
08:04
No good evidence yet proving COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
World
08:04
No good evidence yet proving COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
0
World
05:53
Orban backs Macron over China remarks
World
05:53
Orban backs Macron over China remarks
0
World
04:15
Germany FM urges China to tell Russia to stop war
World
04:15
Germany FM urges China to tell Russia to stop war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:26
500 Global spreads its wings across the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, via Tbilisi
Variety
08:26
500 Global spreads its wings across the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, via Tbilisi
0
Variety
08:24
Fortnite players are getting a new Coachella-themed destination
Variety
08:24
Fortnite players are getting a new Coachella-themed destination
0
Variety
08:22
Washington Uber and Lyft drivers win paid family and medical leave
Variety
08:22
Washington Uber and Lyft drivers win paid family and medical leave
0
Variety
08:20
Internet abuzz over suspected redesigned Tesla Model 3
Variety
08:20
Internet abuzz over suspected redesigned Tesla Model 3
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-13
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
Variety
2023-04-13
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
0
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
0
Variety
04:12
Tech executive arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Variety
04:12
Tech executive arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
2023-03-16
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
3
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
4
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
5
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
6
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
8
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store