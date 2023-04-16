Panasonic may build third EV battery plant in Oklahoma –Kyodo

2023-04-16 | 04:57
Panasonic may build third EV battery plant in Oklahoma –Kyodo
Panasonic may build third EV battery plant in Oklahoma –Kyodo

Japan's Panasonic Holdings (6752.T), a battery supplier to electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O), is considering building a battery plant in Oklahoma, it third in the United States, Kyodo news service reported on Sunday.
 
 

