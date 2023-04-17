Lebanon includes Divine Mercy Shrine in Ghosta on religious tourism map

The Congregation of Maronite Lebanese Missionaries celebrated Divine Mercy Day in the Monastery of the Holy Savior in Ghosta, where the inclusion of the shrine on the map of religious tourism was announced in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar and many personalities and crowd of believers.



In a speech, the Minister of Tourism said that religious and spiritual tourism is sustainable, expressing that the Ministry of Tourism's plan for 2023 is to highlight religious centers and he highlighted that their inclusion on the tourism map constitutes an incentive for tourists, investors, tour guides, tour operators, and the media.



He stated that promoting these sites positively reflects economic growth in all areas and opens the way for job creation.



He gave an example of Saint Charbel's shrine, which contributed to revitalizing the region's tourism, saying, "I did my duty in the hope that we would complete the march and the period of the presidential vacuum would not be prolonged so that we would have built what is sustainable to hand it over to our successor to complete the journey in turn, and we will be his supporters."



He pointed out that the Ministry of Tourism, through the activities it carried out and the promotional campaigns it launched, contributed to attracting more than 8 million tourists and entering more than 9 billion US dollars into the state treasury.



Despite all the difficult economic conditions Lebanon is going through, "we are capable, with our faith, persistence, and love for Lebanon, to remain united and cooperative with each other," hoping that "God will overflow with hope, mercy, hope, and love in the hearts of all the Lebanese."