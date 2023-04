A fantastic video showcased flocks of swans passing and flying in the sky of southern Lebanon over the weekend, captured: "Let them pass in peace."Swans are huge waterfowl with a wingspan of up to 3 meters and an estimated weight of 13 kilograms.According to "Weather of Lebanon," swans fly at speeds of up to 96 Kilometers per hour and migrate at high altitudes in the form of the letter "V."Additionally, they either migrate or stay in the same place all their lives.Last week, videos and photos were circulating over social media following the shooting of migratory birds in regions in northern Lebanon. Afterward, Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassine requested the prosecution of those who violated the hunting law and asked the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, to instruct security forces to pursue the shooters.