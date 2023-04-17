Apple ‘excited to build on our long-standing history’ in India, says Tim Cook ahead of first retail stores opening

Variety
2023-04-17 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Apple ‘excited to build on our long-standing history’ in India, says Tim Cook ahead of first retail stores opening
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Apple ‘excited to build on our long-standing history’ in India, says Tim Cook ahead of first retail stores opening

Apple now supports more than 1 million developer jobs in India, and App Store payouts to them in India have more than tripled since 2018, the company said as it gears up major expansion in the South Asian market. The iPhone-maker this week will open its first two retail stores in India.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook is visiting India this week to launch the stores and meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as many business leaders to talk about the company’s growing commitment to India.

“At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement Monday. “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity.”
 

Variety

Apple

Excited

Build

Long

Standing

History

India

Tim Cook

First

Retail

Stores

Opening

LBCI Next
Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Apple to open first India retail stores next week, signaling growth ambitions in emerging market

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Apple readies opening of its first retail store in India

LBCI
Variety
08:42

Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:05

Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative

LBCI
World
10:58

SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

LBCI
Variety
10:04

Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software

LBCI
Variety
09:36

Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Companies skeptical about Egypt’s push to ease industry ties

LBCI
World
2023-02-16

Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to five as recovery starts

LBCI
Variety
09:36

Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app