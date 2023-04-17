Apple ‘excited to build on our long-standing history’ in India, says Tim Cook ahead of first retail stores opening

Apple now supports more than 1 million developer jobs in India, and App Store payouts to them in India have more than tripled since 2018, the company said as it gears up major expansion in the South Asian market. The iPhone-maker this week will open its first two retail stores in India.



Apple chief executive Tim Cook is visiting India this week to launch the stores and meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as many business leaders to talk about the company’s growing commitment to India.



“At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement Monday. “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity.”