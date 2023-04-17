News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion
Variety
2023-04-17 | 08:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion
Apple (AAPL.O) Chief Executive Tim Cook will meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its deputy IT minister as part of his visit to inaugurate the iPhone maker's first retail store in the country this week, people familiar with the plans said.
The visit by Cook to open the first official company-owned outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi this week underscores Apple's growing ambitions for India, where despite having just a 3% market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.
Cook will meet Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi, said the two sources, who included an Indian government official.
One of the sources added the Apple chief would also meet India's deputy IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Modi's office declined to comment, while Apple and the IT ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The sources did not elaborate, but Cook's meetings come amid Apple's growing focus on India, the world's second-largest smartphone market.
Around $9 billion worth of smartphones were exported from India between April 2022 and February this year and iPhones accounted for more than 50% of that, data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association shows.
On Monday, Apple opened its first store in Mumbai, but only for a private event where bloggers and some tech analysts reviewed the design and store layout. It will open to the public from Tuesday, while a second store will be inaugurated inside a New Delhi mall on Thursday.
So far, Apple has sold its products in India via resellers or e-commerce websites such as Amazon.
The Mumbai store is in the premier Reliance Jio World Drive mall, home to luxury clothing and jewelry brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Swarovski. It is 20,800 square feet, far bigger than the planned Delhi outlet, local registration documents show.
In India, iPhones are assembled by three of Apple's contract manufacturers - Foxconn (2317.TW), Wistron Corp (3231.TW) and Pegatron Corp (4938.TW). Apple also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.
Reuters
Variety
Apple
CEO
Cook
Meet
Indian
PM
Modi
Expansion
Next
iOS 17 will reportedly set the stage for sideloading apps on iPhone
Apple ‘excited to build on our long-standing history’ in India, says Tim Cook ahead of first retail stores opening
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-10
Japan eyes AI adoption as OpenAI CEO visits PM Kishida, talks up local expansion
World
2023-04-10
Japan eyes AI adoption as OpenAI CEO visits PM Kishida, talks up local expansion
0
Variety
08:40
Apple ‘excited to build on our long-standing history’ in India, says Tim Cook ahead of first retail stores opening
Variety
08:40
Apple ‘excited to build on our long-standing history’ in India, says Tim Cook ahead of first retail stores opening
0
World
2023-04-10
Global PC shipments slide in Q1, Apple takes biggest hit – IDC
World
2023-04-10
Global PC shipments slide in Q1, Apple takes biggest hit – IDC
0
World
2023-04-09
UK PM Sunak to meet President Biden in Northern Ireland
World
2023-04-09
UK PM Sunak to meet President Biden in Northern Ireland
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:05
Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative
Variety
11:05
Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative
0
World
10:58
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
World
10:58
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
0
Variety
10:04
Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software
Variety
10:04
Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software
0
Variety
09:36
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC
Variety
09:36
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-01
Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates
World
2023-04-01
Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Companies skeptical about Egypt’s push to ease industry ties
Middle East
2023-04-12
Companies skeptical about Egypt’s push to ease industry ties
0
World
2023-02-16
Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to five as recovery starts
World
2023-02-16
Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to five as recovery starts
0
Variety
09:36
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC
Variety
09:36
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
4
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
5
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
6
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
7
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
8
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store