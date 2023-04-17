US tech giants voice concern over India’s fact-checking rule

2023-04-17
US tech giants voice concern over India’s fact-checking rule
0min
US tech giants voice concern over India’s fact-checking rule

The Asia Internet Coalition, an influential industry organization representing technology giants such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, and Amazon, has voiced concerns over a recent amendment to India’s IT rules, saying the changes grant the local government expansive content removal authority without implementing adequate procedural safeguards.

India recently updated its IT rules, barring social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from disseminating false or misleading information about the government’s business affairs. Under the new regulations, these firms must rely on New Delhi’s own fact-checking unit to verify claims.

India is a key overseas market for Facebook, Twitter and Google. Facebook and Google have ploughed more than $15 billion in India in the past decade as they raced to win the last great growth market. Their services now reach over half a billion users in India. The firms have previously pushed back against several of New Delhi’s proposals.
 

LBCI Next
Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative
iOS 17 will reportedly set the stage for sideloading apps on iPhone
LBCI Previous

