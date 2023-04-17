News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Merck to buy Prometheus Biosciences for about $11 billion
Variety
2023-04-17 | 09:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Merck to buy Prometheus Biosciences for about $11 billion
Merck & Co (MRK.N) said on Sunday it will buy Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX.O) for about $10.8 billion, picking up a promising experimental treatment for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease and building up its presence in immunology.
Merck will pay $200 per share for the California-based biotechnology company that specializes in treatments for autoimmune diseases, representing a 75.4% premium to Prometheus' last closing price.
Shares of Prometheus were trading at $194.49 before the bell on Monday.
"This is allowing us to move into immunology in a strong way and will allow us sustainable growth, we think, well into the 2030s given the long patent life," Merck Chief Executive Robert Davis said in an interview.
Davis said the Prometheus drug, PRA023, being developed to treat two inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) - ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease - and other autoimmune conditions, could be a multibillion-dollar seller for Merck. He said the recent release of encouraging mid-stage trial results drove Merck to pounce.
"We've been watching their clinical development program for a while," Davis said.
The likelihood of a counter-bid is slim as other large drugmakers already have a meaningful exposure to IBD or immunology, and Merck represents the cleanest acquirer from an antitrust perspective, said Stifel analyst Annabel Samimy.
"Merck has acquired a game-changing asset in PRA023," said Samimy.
If the deal closes in the third quarter of this year as hoped, Merck could launch a late-stage ulcerative colitis study of the drug in the fourth quarter or first quarter of 2024, Davis said.
Merck has been looking for deals to protect itself from eventual revenue loss as patents on its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Keytruda begin to expire toward the end of the decade. The company reported nearly $21 billion in Keytruda sales last year.
Davis said revenue from the Prometheus acquisition could start to roll in around the time Keytruda patents potentially expire.
Davis compared the deal to one he struck in 2021 for Acceleron, which allowed Merck to quickly build out its pipeline of cardiovascular drugs.
"I believe now we have a very strong portfolio in the cardiometabolic space. We see this acquisition of Prometheus building out a similar portfolio in the immunology space," Davis said, adding that Merck brings scale, global reach and significant capital to deploy.
Last summer, Merck was reportedly in talks to buy cancer focused biotech Seagen Inc (SGEN.O), but rival Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) ended up striking a $43 billion deal for Seagen last month.
Davis said Merck would continue to be opportunistic on acquisitions, but is agnostic about size.
Merck's talks with Prometheus were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The company in February forecast 2023 earnings below Wall Street estimates and a steep decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment.
Reuters
Variety
Merck
Buy
Prometheus
Biosciences
Next
Porsche posts record Q1 sales rise boosted by China
China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-14
LVMH to buy French jewellery producer Platinum Invest to ramp up Tiffany production
Variety
2023-04-14
LVMH to buy French jewellery producer Platinum Invest to ramp up Tiffany production
0
Variety
2023-04-11
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
Variety
2023-04-11
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
0
World
2023-04-11
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
World
2023-04-11
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
0
World
2023-04-10
Temasek buys 41% stake in India's Manipal Health for $2 bln- source
World
2023-04-10
Temasek buys 41% stake in India's Manipal Health for $2 bln- source
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:05
Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative
Variety
11:05
Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative
0
World
10:58
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
World
10:58
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
0
Variety
10:04
Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software
Variety
10:04
Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software
0
Variety
09:36
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC
Variety
09:36
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:28
Talking points from European football
Sports
06:28
Talking points from European football
0
World
2023-04-03
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
World
2023-04-03
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
0
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
4
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
5
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
6
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
7
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
8
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store