News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
XPeng unveils new EV platform designed to cut production costs
Variety
2023-04-17 | 09:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
XPeng unveils new EV platform designed to cut production costs
Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng unveiled Sunday its new platform architecture for making vehicles that will set the foundation for future production models and reduce the cost of development and manufacturing.
The Smart Electric Platform Architecture (SEPA) 2.0 is expected to shorten the R&D cycle for future models by 20 percent, as well as cut costs on adaptations for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and smart infotainment systems by 70 percent and 85 percent, respectively.
The modular, interchangeable vehicle platform will support a range of vehicle types, like XPeng’s upcoming G6 coupe SUV, which debuts Tuesday at Auto Shanghai 2023, Brian Gu, Xpeng’s president, told reporters Sunday.
TechCrunch
Variety
XPeng
Unveils
EV
Electric Vehicle
Platform
Designed
Cut
Production
Costs
Next
Porsche posts record Q1 sales rise boosted by China
China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-16
China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform
Variety
2023-04-16
China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform
0
Variety
2023-03-22
Tencent says it will keep cutting costs as annual revenue drops
Variety
2023-03-22
Tencent says it will keep cutting costs as annual revenue drops
0
Variety
04:54
Renault reviewing prices worldwide after Tesla cuts
Variety
04:54
Renault reviewing prices worldwide after Tesla cuts
0
World
2023-04-12
US proposes 56% vehicle emissions cut by 2032, requiring big EV jump
World
2023-04-12
US proposes 56% vehicle emissions cut by 2032, requiring big EV jump
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:05
Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative
Variety
11:05
Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative
0
World
10:58
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
World
10:58
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
0
Variety
10:04
Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software
Variety
10:04
Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software
0
Variety
09:36
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC
Variety
09:36
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:28
Talking points from European football
Sports
06:28
Talking points from European football
0
World
2023-04-03
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
World
2023-04-03
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
0
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
4
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
5
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
6
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
7
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
8
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store