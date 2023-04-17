XPeng unveils new EV platform designed to cut production costs

2023-04-17 | 09:06
XPeng unveils new EV platform designed to cut production costs
XPeng unveils new EV platform designed to cut production costs

Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng unveiled Sunday its new platform architecture for making vehicles that will set the foundation for future production models and reduce the cost of development and manufacturing.

The Smart Electric Platform Architecture (SEPA) 2.0 is expected to shorten the R&D cycle for future models by 20 percent, as well as cut costs on adaptations for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and smart infotainment systems by 70 percent and 85 percent, respectively.

The modular, interchangeable vehicle platform will support a range of vehicle types, like XPeng’s upcoming G6 coupe SUV, which debuts Tuesday at Auto Shanghai 2023, Brian Gu, Xpeng’s president, told reporters Sunday.
 

