Mercedes debuts the Maybach EQS SUV with more power, range, and luxury

2023-04-17
Mercedes debuts the Maybach EQS SUV with more power, range, and luxury
1min
Mercedes debuts the Maybach EQS SUV with more power, range, and luxury

Mercedes revealed the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, an electric SUV built on its excellent EQS SUV. In this edition buyers get ultra-luxury appointments including special cup holders designed to hold champagne flutes.

Back to the grill. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is dripping with historic Maybach design elements: two-tone paint, imposing wheels, a proper hood ornament, and, yes, a grill with filigree slats even though it’s electric and there isn’t a radiator to protect.

The interior is packed with exclusive features including wood panels, front-and-rear massaging seats, and more pillows than my bed. The dashboard sports three large screens (same as the standard EQS) with one for the instrument cluster, center stack, and passenger. This EQS edition is the first Mercedes vehicle to use vegetable tanned leather with coffee bean shells used as the tanning agents. Mercedes is also keen on explaining its leather selection process, stating in a press release that its “leather supply chain is free from any form of illegal deforestation and the grazing areas do not contribute to the endangerment or loss of natural forests.”
 

