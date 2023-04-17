Developers are looking for creative ways to build AI-powered chatbot assistants

Since OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT last year, it has been almost impossible to go a day without a company or developer releasing an AI-powered tool. Now, with the release of new models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Anthroipic’s Claude, more app makers are trying their hands at tools that are more accessible and useful to people.



Some apps are providing a native mobile or desktop experience that lets people talk with AI-powered chatbots outside of the web browser. Their core idea is to earn money by unlocking unlimited access to these bots and providing some prompt ideas to users.



However, some developers want to go one step further and are working on integrating their apps better with the system. There have already been a few attempts at making these apps compatible with Siri through Shortcuts. So users can ask questions to ChatGPT (or any other model) through voice or even text. This gives them an advantage in cases when Siri can’t understand a user’s query, they can just use the keyboard to type a question for the AI-powered bot.



One example is Short Circuit, an app developed by Joe Fabisevich, a former Twitter employee turned indie developer. The app lets you chat with a bot named Shorty. It comes with suggested prompts for workout plans, meal plans, writing funny songs, and discovering fun facts about a subject. It also lets you use the “Hey Siri, Hey Shorty” command to ask questions through voice.