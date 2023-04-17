Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC

2023-04-17
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC
1min
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC

As the economy has gotten tougher, plenty of companies have switched from buying in assets to renting them. There’s a tortuous acronym for this which is XaaS or “Everything-as-a-Service”, also referred to as “Servitization”. An example of this would be ServiceNow which automates services for enterprise operations.

A new-ish player in this space is Equipme, out of Germany, which bills itself in this XaaS manner.

It’s now secured $3.8M in a seed investment round led by La Famiglia VC, out of Berlin, the €250M fund raise for which we covered just last month.

Other investors include Lightbird, Anamcara and Angels including Ignaz Forstmeier, co-Founder at Personio, and Charlie Songhurst, former Head of Corporate Strategy at Microsoft.

Equipme has a B2B marketplace and asset management portal which – it says – enables suppliers to offer their products and services in this XaaS manner. In other words, companies invite their existing service-providers onto it and then make their services available via this self-service model.
 

