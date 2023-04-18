News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
Variety
2023-04-18 | 05:17
High views
Share
Share
3
min
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
Elon Musk's SpaceX called off the highly anticipated debut launch of its newly combined Starship cruise vessel and Super Heavy rocket in the final minutes of countdown due to a frozen valve, delaying the uncrewed test flight for at least two days.
The two-stage rocketship, standing taller than the Statue of Liberty at 394 feet (120 m) high, was originally slated for blast-off from the SpaceX "Starbase" facility at Boca Chica, Texas, during a two-hour launch window that began at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT).
But the California-based company announced in a live webcast that it was scrubbing the planned 90-minute flight into space for a minimum of 48 hours, citing a frozen pressurization valve in the lower-stage rocket booster. That would make Wednesday the next available launch window for the mission.
SpaceX later said on Twitter that its teams were "working towards Thursday, April 20" for a second launch attempt.
The tweet set off a flurry of jokes on the social media platform making reference to 4/20 as a date widely associated with cannabis culture, and to the notoriety Musk gained in 2018 for smoking marijuana during an appearance on a live web show.
Musk, who purchased Twitter last year for $44 billion, is the founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX. He also is chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla, Inc.
Getting the Starship to space for the first time would represent a key milestone in SpaceX's ambition of sending humans back to the moon and ultimately to Mars - at least initially as part of NASA's newly inaugurated human spaceflight program, Artemis.
A successful debut flight would also instantly rank the Starship system as the most powerful launch vehicle on Earth.
Both the lower-stage Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship cruise vessel it would carry to space are designed as reusable components, capable of flying back to Earth for soft landings - a maneuver that has become routine for SpaceX's smaller Falcon 9 rocket.
But neither stage would be recovered for the expendable first test flight to space. Instead, both parts of the spacecraft would end their inaugural flight with crash landings at sea - the upper-stage of the Starship coming down in the Pacific after achieving nearly one full orbit of the Earth.
Prototypes of the Starship cruise vessel have made five sub-space flights up to 6 miles (10 km) above Earth in recent years, but the Super Heavy booster has never left the ground.
In February, SpaceX did a test-firing of the booster, igniting 31 of its 33 Raptor engines for roughly 10 seconds with the rocket bolted in place vertically atop a platform.
The Federal Aviation Administration just last Friday granted a license for what would be the first test flight of the fully stacked rocket system, clearing a final regulatory hurdle for the long-awaited launch.
If all goes as planned for the next launch bid, all 33 Raptor engines will ignite simultaneously to loft the Starship on a flight most of the way around the Earth before it re-enters the atmosphere and free-falls into the Pacific at supersonic speed, about 60 miles (97 km) off the coast of the northern Hawaiian islands.
After separating from the Starship, the Super Heavy booster is expected to execute the beginnings of a controlled return flight before plunging into the Gulf of Mexico.
As designed, the Starship rocket is nearly two times more powerful than NASA's own Space Launch System (SLS), which made its debut uncrewed flight to orbit in November, sending a NASA cruise vessel called Orion on a 10-day voyage around the moon and back.
Reuters
Variety
SpaceX
Postpones
Debut
Flight
Starship
Rocket
Citing
Frozen
Valve
Next
Hollywood writers approve strike if union talks break down
Campaigners sue EU for labeling gas and nuclear investments as green
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-17
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
World
2023-04-17
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
0
Variety
2023-04-17
Elon Musk's SpaceX set for debut flight of Starship rocket system to space
Variety
2023-04-17
Elon Musk's SpaceX set for debut flight of Starship rocket system to space
0
Variety
2023-04-11
Musk says SpaceX Starship rocket launch slipping to later in April
Variety
2023-04-11
Musk says SpaceX Starship rocket launch slipping to later in April
0
Variety
2023-04-05
Hype grows for SpaceX’s Starship orbital flight test, but barriers remain
Variety
2023-04-05
Hype grows for SpaceX’s Starship orbital flight test, but barriers remain
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:03
Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law
Variety
10:03
Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law
0
World
09:34
T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction
World
09:34
T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction
0
Variety
08:05
Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data
Variety
08:05
Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data
0
Variety
08:03
Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks
Variety
08:03
Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-03
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
Variety
2023-03-03
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
0
Middle East
2023-01-06
Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace – Erdogan
Middle East
2023-01-06
Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace – Erdogan
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
0
World
2023-04-06
German factory output up more than expected in February
World
2023-04-06
German factory output up more than expected in February
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
2
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
3
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
5
Press Highlights
01:25
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
Press Highlights
01:25
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
6
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
7
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
8
Lebanon News
09:05
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds
Lebanon News
09:05
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store