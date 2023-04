In the recent year, ChatGPT gained ultimate popularity among thousands, if not millions, of internet users worldwide, who consider this platform a futuristic tool that provides an excellent opportunity to use different technologies in daily tasks.



The trained model, called ChatGPT, is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot platform that interacts in a conversational style and uses a dialogue format that answers follow-up questions using natural language processing to create human-like dialogue.



Lebanese social media users, like other users around the world, rode on this wave and used this trending chatbot to steer conversations around Lebanon and Lebanese culture.



Humorously, the users were surprised, as the fascinating AI platform could also speak in "Lebanese," which many consider a funny yet engaging aspect for a platform to understand and use the local dialect to relate to different cultures and unite people around the world under one platform.









A Twitter user has recently asked ChatGPT if it can understand if asked in “Lebanese,” and the platform generated the response in the local dialect. While another asked the platform about the Lebanese capital, to which ChatGPT responded - somewhat incoherently- describing Beirut as a beautiful city, mentioning the sea, the food, the beautiful women, and the history.