Apple opens its first retail store in India but customer challenges persist

Variety
2023-04-18 | 06:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Apple opens its first retail store in India but customer challenges persist
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Apple opens its first retail store in India but customer challenges persist

The reality is that millions of Indian consumers continue to purchase Apple products despite feeling like second-class customers.
 
Apple chief executive Tim Cook opened the first Apple store in India on Tuesday in a significant milestone for the iPhone-maker roughly 25 years after entering the South Asian market. During his India trip, first in years, Cook has planned meetings with prominent business leaders, including Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani and Tata Group’s Natarajan Chandrasekaran, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Apple steps up its battle against Samsung over the luxury smartphone market in Asia’s second-biggest economy.

The US giant’s first official store — and a second retail location is scheduled to open in New Delhi on Thursday — comes at a time when Apple is ramping up its manufacturing drive in India, hoping to turn one of the world’s largest smartphone markets into a key global iPhone assembling hub.

Apple’s iPhones currently assume less than 5 percent of the Indian smartphone market, but the share has grown in recent years as more Indians buy premium handsets. The opening of Apple’s 20,000 square feet store in the Reliance-owned high-end shopping mall in the financial capital Mumbai attracted hundreds of people who queued to see Cook open the glass doors.
 

Variety

Apple

India

Opens

First

Retail

Store

Customer

Challenges

Persist

LBCI Next
Apple Watch to see its biggest software update since its 2015 debut
Apple launches Apple Card’s savings accounts with 4.15 percent interest rate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Apple ‘excited to build on our long-standing history’ in India, says Tim Cook ahead of first retail stores opening

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Apple to open first India retail stores next week, signaling growth ambitions in emerging market

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Apple readies opening of its first retail store in India

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:03

Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law

LBCI
World
09:34

T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

LBCI
Variety
08:03

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-03

LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-06

Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace – Erdogan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

German factory output up more than expected in February

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app