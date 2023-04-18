BMW, Rivian, Hyundai, Volvo lose access to EV tax credit

The United States Treasury updated its list of electric vehicles eligible for a $7,500 EV tax credit per its new rules for battery sourcing, and BMW, Nissan, Rivian, Hyundai, Volvo and Volkswagen are no longer on it.



The new requirements will go into effect Tuesday, and they’ll also cut credits for the Tesla Model 3 to $3,750. Other Tesla models will still be eligible for the full $7,500 credit. All General Motors EVs, including the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, will also qualify for the full credit.



The EV tax credits were mandated by Congress last August as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA requires that 50 percent of the value of battery components be produced or assembled in North America to qualify for $3,750. To qualify for the remaining $3,750, 40 percent of the value of critical materials must be sourced from the US or a free trade agreement country.



The rules are designed to help the US reduce its reliance on China for EV battery supplies and to boost the US’s own capacity to control the supply chain. President Joe Biden aims to make 50 percent of new vehicle sales in the US electric or hybrid by 2030.