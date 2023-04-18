BMW, Rivian, Hyundai, Volvo lose access to EV tax credit

Variety
2023-04-18 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BMW, Rivian, Hyundai, Volvo lose access to EV tax credit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
BMW, Rivian, Hyundai, Volvo lose access to EV tax credit

The United States Treasury updated its list of electric vehicles eligible for a $7,500 EV tax credit per its new rules for battery sourcing, and BMW, Nissan, Rivian, Hyundai, Volvo and Volkswagen are no longer on it.

The new requirements will go into effect Tuesday, and they’ll also cut credits for the Tesla Model 3 to $3,750. Other Tesla models will still be eligible for the full $7,500 credit. All General Motors EVs, including the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, will also qualify for the full credit.

The EV tax credits were mandated by Congress last August as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA requires that 50 percent of the value of battery components be produced or assembled in North America to qualify for $3,750. To qualify for the remaining $3,750, 40 percent of the value of critical materials must be sourced from the US or a free trade agreement country.

The rules are designed to help the US reduce its reliance on China for EV battery supplies and to boost the US’s own capacity to control the supply chain. President Joe Biden aims to make 50 percent of new vehicle sales in the US electric or hybrid by 2030.
 

Variety

EV

Electric Vehicle

Rivian

Hyundai

Volvo

Lose

Access

Tax

Credit

LBCI Next
XPeng’s G6 SUV aims to be a premium EV for the masses
Slim.AI helps developers optimize and secure their containers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-01

US unveils stricter EV tax credit rules, effective April 18

LBCI
World
2023-02-03

US Treasury makes more Tesla, Ford, GM EVs eligible for tax credits

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Hyundai Motor Group to invest $18 bln in South Korean EV industry by 2030

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-04

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a swoopy EV sedan that stands out in an SUV crowd

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:03

Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law

LBCI
World
09:34

T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

LBCI
Variety
08:03

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Ex-Twitter CEO Agrawal, other execs sue firm over unpaid legal bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants

LBCI
World
09:48

Canada's inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app