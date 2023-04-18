Cosmonic launches its WebAssembly PaaS into open beta

Cosmonic, the company behind the open-source wasmCloud project, today announced that its WebAssembly (Wasm) Platform-as-a-Service offering is now in public beta. In this open beta, Cosmonic is also introducing a number of new features that aim to make integrating Wasm into existing applications easier, including Cosmonic Connect Kubernetes, which makes integrating existing Kubernetes clusters and WebAssembly applications running in Cosmonic a lot easier.



The company was co-founded by Liam Randall, who previously founded Critical Stack, one of the first Kubernetes companies, which was acquired by Capital One. He also worked on projects like Cloud Custodian, which Capital One then donated to the CNCF, and later joined Stacklet, which aimed at commercializing Cloud Custodian.



“I’m more excited about WebAssembly and Cosmonic than I’ve ever been about anything. I truly believe that we’re going to talk about the next epoch of computing today,”.