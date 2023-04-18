Remote working means this startup can use brains in emerging markets to disrupt management consultants

The global management consulting industry is worth billions of dollars but to this day it’s been tough to disrupt with technology. Traditional consulting firms provide high-quality services but the cost a lot and have rigid terms. And while there are plenty of portals offering low-quality freelance consulting services, these are generally unsupervised that would never work for corporates and the public sector.



Plus, countries like India are famous for offering back-office and research work at scale. A YC compp Apollo Group is in this space (although clearly their web site needs work).



Intellia is an up and running startup which has raised $1.5m so far from Fatima Gobi Ventures and angels including Gokul Rajaram (DoorDash board member), Mudassar Sheikha (Careem founder) and the former Global CFO of PepsiCo and two managing partners of large consulting firms.



How it works is by engaging remote talent from emerging markets which can now (because of the acceptance of remote working, post-pandemic) participate in much higher value roles in finance, strategy, and public policy.