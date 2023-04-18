Ada releases new automated generative AI-driven customer service suite

Ada, a Toronto-based customer service automation startup, has been around long enough to predate the use of large language models in its solutions, but today the company is announcing a new suite of tools powered by generative AI with the goal of taking that automation to another level.



Company co-founder and CEO Mike Murchison says that his company’s mission since its launch in 2016 is to give every customer a great experience, something that isn’t the case now with long wait times, horrible hold music and too much bad information. He’s hoping that generative AI will help him get his customers closer to that ideal.



“In short, with Ada, you can build once and deploy anywhere across any channel messaging, voice, [whatever], and that bot is deployed everywhere. The initial build time for the bot is essentially zero because we are generating answers on the fly grounded in your knowledge across your company,” Murchisonsaid.