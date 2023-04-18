In letter to EU, open source bodies say Cyber Resilience Act could have ‘chilling effect’ on software development

2023-04-18 | 06:52
In letter to EU, open source bodies say Cyber Resilience Act could have ‘chilling effect’ on software development
In letter to EU, open source bodies say Cyber Resilience Act could have ‘chilling effect’ on software development

The proposed legislation also poses 'an unnecessary economic and technological risk to the EU.
 
More than a dozen open source industry bodies have published an open letter asking the European Commission (EC) to reconsider aspects of its proposed Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), saying it will have a “chilling effect” on open source software development if implemented in its current form.

Thirteen organizations, including the Eclipse Foundation, Linux Foundation Europe, and the Open Source Initiative (OSI), also note that the Cyber Resilience Act as its written “poses an unnecessary economic and technological risk to the EU.”

The purpose of the letter, it seems, is for the open source community to garner a bigger say in the evolution of the CRA as it progresses through the European Parliament.
 

