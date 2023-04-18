Apple’s high security mode blocked NSO spyware

Variety
2023-04-18 | 07:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Apple’s high security mode blocked NSO spyware
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Apple’s high security mode blocked NSO spyware

Last year, Apple launched a new feature for iPhone users who are worried about getting targeted with sophisticated spyware, such as journalists or human rights defenders. Now, researchers say they have found evidence that the feature — called Lockdown Mode — helped block an attack by hackers using spyware made by the infamous mercenary hacking provider NSO Group.

On Tuesday, the cybersecurity and human rights research group Citizen Lab released a report analyzing three new zero-day exploits in iOS 15 and iOS 16 — meaning Apple was unaware of the vulnerabilities at the time they were used to target at least two Mexican human rights defenders.

One of those exploits was blocked by Lockdown Mode, the researchers found. Lockdown Mode was specifically designed to reduce the iPhone’s attack surface — cybersecurity lingo referring to parts of the code or features of a system prone to attacks by hackers. This is the first documented case where Lockdown Mode has successfully protected someone from a targeted attack.
 

Variety

Apple

High

Security

Mode

NSO

Spyware

iOS

LBCI Next
Niantic is making a real-world ‘Monster Hunter’ game
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-23

UK to review security at Indian High Commission in London after protests

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

Japan's modest business services price rise highlights dilemma for central bank

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

LBCI
Variety
08:03

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:03

Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law

LBCI
World
09:34

T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

LBCI
Variety
08:03

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Ex-Twitter CEO Agrawal, other execs sue firm over unpaid legal bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants

LBCI
World
09:48

Canada's inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app