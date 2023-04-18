Niantic is making a real-world ‘Monster Hunter’ game

While Pokémon GO is still Niantic’s most popular game, the company is trying to diversify its portfolio of games by announcing a new game. Niantic announced a partnership with Capcom today to launch a game in the Monster Hunter franchise on mobile later this year.



The company said the game will be called Monster Hunter Now and it will launch in September on both iOS and Android. And players will have to “hunt monsters in the real world,” according to the official website.

At the moment, you can follow the official Twitter account of the game and sign up to the closed beta on the website. The developers said on the website that they will start sharing invites starting April 25 to roughly 10,000 people.



The companies didn’t share many details about how the game would work, but given that, it’s a Niantic title, you can expect that you will have to venture out and go to different places to defeat different monsters, earn materials, forge weapons, and progress in the game.