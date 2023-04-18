Niantic is making a real-world ‘Monster Hunter’ game

Variety
2023-04-18 | 08:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Niantic is making a real-world ‘Monster Hunter’ game
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Niantic is making a real-world ‘Monster Hunter’ game

While Pokémon GO is still Niantic’s most popular game, the company is trying to diversify its portfolio of games by announcing a new game. Niantic announced a partnership with Capcom today to launch a game in the Monster Hunter franchise on mobile later this year.

The company said the game will be called Monster Hunter Now and it will launch in September on both iOS and Android. And players will have to “hunt monsters in the real world,” according to the official website.
 
At the moment, you can follow the official Twitter account of the game and sign up to the closed beta on the website. The developers said on the website that they will start sharing invites starting April 25 to roughly 10,000 people.

The companies didn’t share many details about how the game would work, but given that, it’s a Niantic title, you can expect that you will have to venture out and go to different places to defeat different monsters, earn materials, forge weapons, and progress in the game.
 

Variety

Niantic

Making

Real-World

Monster

Hunter

Game

LBCI Next
Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks
Apple’s high security mode blocked NSO spyware
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-17

Lakers push past Grizzlies in Game 1 after Ja Morant's late exit

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-17

Heat topple Bucks in Game 1 amid injuries to Antetokounmpo, Herro

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-16

Recovering Jaylen Brown helps Celtics pound Hawks in Game 1

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:03

Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law

LBCI
World
09:34

T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

LBCI
Variety
08:03

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Ex-Twitter CEO Agrawal, other execs sue firm over unpaid legal bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants

LBCI
World
09:48

Canada's inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app