Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

Security has a data problem. That’s according to Kfir Tishbi, who led the engineering team at Datorama, a marketing analytics company that was acquired by Salesforce in 2018. Tishbi — who spent time at CitiBank and digital entertainment startup Playtika before joining Datorama — says he often worked with security teams that had to juggle dozens of different tools, each with their own taxonomies and outputs, in order to get projects finished on time.



“The amount of data points getting generated is immense. Instead of making sense of it, more tools are being created and are generating even more data,” Tishbi told TechCrunch in an email interview. “It’s a vicious cycle. We want to make sure that decisions and actions are data-driven and not based on half-truths.”



Setting out to solve the problem, Tishbi co-founded Avalor, a platform that acts as a source of truth for cybersecurity assets, controls, identities, vulnerabilities, bugs and other data points. Avalor allows security teams to aggregate, normalize, de-duplicate and track risk data from discovery to remediation — at least the way Tishbi pitches it.