Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

Variety
2023-04-18 | 08:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

Security has a data problem. That’s according to Kfir Tishbi, who led the engineering team at Datorama, a marketing analytics company that was acquired by Salesforce in 2018. Tishbi — who spent time at CitiBank and digital entertainment startup Playtika before joining Datorama — says he often worked with security teams that had to juggle dozens of different tools, each with their own taxonomies and outputs, in order to get projects finished on time.

“The amount of data points getting generated is immense. Instead of making sense of it, more tools are being created and are generating even more data,” Tishbi told TechCrunch in an email interview. “It’s a vicious cycle. We want to make sure that decisions and actions are data-driven and not based on half-truths.”

Setting out to solve the problem, Tishbi co-founded Avalor, a platform that acts as a source of truth for cybersecurity assets, controls, identities, vulnerabilities, bugs and other data points. Avalor allows security teams to aggregate, normalize, de-duplicate and track risk data from discovery to remediation — at least the way Tishbi pitches it.
 

Variety

Avalor

Unify

Cybersecurity

Tools

Aggregating

Data

LBCI Next
T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction
Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-27

Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools

LBCI
World
2023-03-25

Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools - Bloomberg News

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

Use of Meta tracking tools found to breach EU rules on data transfers

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:03

Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law

LBCI
World
09:34

T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

LBCI
Variety
08:03

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

LBCI
Variety
08:01

Niantic is making a real-world ‘Monster Hunter’ game

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Ex-Twitter CEO Agrawal, other execs sue firm over unpaid legal bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app