Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

On World Heritage Day, which falls on April 18th, the Caretaker Minister of Culture Mohammad Mortada decided to open the doors of the Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, and Jbeil landmarks to Lebanese visitors for free, for a week, ending next Tuesday.



In a statement issued, the Culture Minister stated that he hopes this occasion will be an opportunity to remind us of the importance of Lebanese heritage in general and heritage sites, some of which are listed on the World Heritage List.



He added: "We call, on this occasion, to shed light on the challenges and threats facing us to preserve the historical and aesthetic value of our heritage, preserve it, and spread awareness about it to ensure its survival for future generations so that shared knowledge remains available to future generations."



Mortada expressed that there is no doubt that the people's relationship with their heritage is close and solid. For it to be sustainable, it must be a joint project, bringing together all parties to protect heritage and culture.



The Culture Minister highlighted that Lebanon has five sites listed on the World Heritage List: Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, Jbeil, and Wadi Qannoubine.



"We are also proud that we succeeded this year in including a sixth exhibition on the World Heritage List, the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli.



He concluded: "The heritage is a wealth, a source of pride, a gathering factor and a tributary of identity, and requires concerted local and international efforts to preserve it and ensure its survival for future generations."



He also called for a visit to the Qannoubine Valley and the Rashid Karami International Fair, wishing that citizens who cannot take a field tour due to the cost of transportation and the economic crisis can adopt a "virtual visit" to heritage sites.