Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

Variety
2023-04-18 | 07:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

On World Heritage Day, which falls on April 18th, the Caretaker Minister of Culture Mohammad Mortada decided to open the doors of the Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, and Jbeil landmarks to Lebanese visitors for free, for a week, ending next Tuesday.  

In a statement issued, the Culture Minister stated that he hopes this occasion will be an opportunity to remind us of the importance of Lebanese heritage in general and heritage sites, some of which are listed on the World Heritage List.  

He added: "We call, on this occasion, to shed light on the challenges and threats facing us to preserve the historical and aesthetic value of our heritage, preserve it, and spread awareness about it to ensure its survival for future generations so that shared knowledge remains available to future generations."  

Mortada expressed that there is no doubt that the people's relationship with their heritage is close and solid. For it to be sustainable, it must be a joint project, bringing together all parties to protect heritage and culture.  

The Culture Minister highlighted that Lebanon has five sites listed on the World Heritage List: Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, Jbeil, and Wadi Qannoubine.  

"We are also proud that we succeeded this year in including a sixth exhibition on the World Heritage List, the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli.  

He concluded: "The heritage is a wealth, a source of pride, a gathering factor and a tributary of identity, and requires concerted local and international efforts to preserve it and ensure its survival for future generations."  

He also called for a visit to the Qannoubine Valley and the Rashid Karami International Fair, wishing that citizens who cannot take a field tour due to the cost of transportation and the economic crisis can adopt a "virtual visit" to heritage sites.
 

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

World Heritage Day

Culture

Lebanese

Visitors

Landmarks

Heritage

World Heritage List

LBCI Next
Apple’s high security mode blocked NSO spyware
In letter to EU, open source bodies say Cyber Resilience Act could have ‘chilling effect’ on software development
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-04

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

Lebanese hunter protects deer, set to repopulate species not found in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:03

Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law

LBCI
World
09:34

T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

LBCI
Variety
08:03

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Ex-Twitter CEO Agrawal, other execs sue firm over unpaid legal bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app