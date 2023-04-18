Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law

Variety
2023-04-18 | 10:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law

Airlines could be in line for 2 billion euros in European Union funding to help them switch to sustainable fuels, under reforms to strengthen Europe's climate change policies.

The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a revamp of the EU carbon market, which would use proceeds from 20 million CO2 permits to compensate airlines that use sustainable fuels.

At today's CO2 price, that would total 1.9 billion euros, which airlines can claim from 2024 to 2030 to cover the price difference between fossil fuel-based kerosene and greener fuels, which are currently far more expensive.

Aviation is seen as one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize, with zero-emission aircraft not expected for over a decade. In the nearer term, sustainable fuel is one of the few options to air travel's carbon footprint.

The EU carbon market reform still needs formal approval from EU countries, due later this month, before it becomes law.

Separately, the EU is also developing binding targets for airlines to increase their use of sustainable fuels.

Campaign group Transport & Environment said the EU funds should be coupled with binding targets and more industry investments, to kickstart a market for green fuels.

"Subsidies alone will not be enough to trigger the switch to e-fuels," the group's aviation director Jo Dardenne said.

Airlines are set to face higher costs for polluting in Europe in the coming years. As part of the carbon market reforms, the EU will stop giving free CO2 permits to airlines from 2026, meaning they will need to buy a permit to cover every ton of CO2 they emit.

EU carbon permits were trading at around 94 euros per ton of CO2 on Tuesday.

Industry group Airlines for Europe welcomed the funding, but called for further support for green fuels, noting that the loss of free CO2 permits could cost airlines 6 billion euros per year - potentially raising ticket prices.

"Europe should be throwing its weight behind SAF production to ensure the SAF well doesn't run dry before it even gets started," an A4E spokesperson said.

Reuters 
 

Variety

Airlines

Green Fuel

Funding

Boost

EU

Climate

Law

Europe

European

LBCI Next
Beirut's cultural scene revives again as Sursock Museum will soon come back to life
Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-29

Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case

LBCI
World
2023-03-29

With strict targets looming, European aviation races to make green fuel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Capital Control Law is long overdue: European Observatory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-07

Lawsuits are only way to recover money: European Observatory

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:34

T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

LBCI
Variety
08:03

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

LBCI
Variety
08:01

Niantic is making a real-world ‘Monster Hunter’ game

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-16

Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal

LBCI
Variety
06:49

Ada releases new automated generative AI-driven customer service suite

LBCI
Variety
06:51

Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app