Panama Canal lowers maximum depth limit on ships due to drought

Variety
2023-04-19 | 00:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Panama Canal lowers maximum depth limit on ships due to drought
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Panama Canal lowers maximum depth limit on ships due to drought

The Panama Canal will impose lower draft restrictions on the largest ships passing through the key global trade route due to falling water levels at nearby lakes that form part of the waterway, the canal authority said on Tuesday.

The restrictions, which will take effect on Wednesday, mean so-called neo-Panamex container ships seeking to cross the canal connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, must comply with a maximum depth of 47.5 feet, down from 50 feet, forcing them to weigh less or otherwise transport fewer goods.

The new measures are due to recent drought conditions, the canal authority said, prompting the fifth adjustment of its kind since the start of the year.

Officials did not provide an end date to the measure, described for now as temporary, but said they hope it can "be lifted as soon as possible" once the Central American rainy season starts.
 
 

Variety

Panama Canal

Limit

Ships

Drought

Climate

LBCI Next
Netflix reports mixed earnings as password crackdown set to expand
Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:03

Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Antisemitism festers in current US political and social climate, report says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

Judge Tannous Meshleb discusses limits to violating election patrols principle

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

EU Parliament to cast final vote on Europe's biggest climate policy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
04:10

China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft

LBCI
Variety
04:04

EU passenger car sales up 28.8% to over 1 million units in March, ACEA says

LBCI
Variety
03:51

Transport Canada says Hyundai Auto Canada guilty of safety violation

LBCI
Variety
03:40

Once-dominant foreign auto brands pledge comeback in China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:51

Defending free speech: Lawyers' struggle against Beirut Bar Association's restrictions

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

After harmony, Spanish government's ties to business hit discordant note

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

US awards $94 million for innovative mobility projects

LBCI
Variety
05:22

Hollywood writers approve strike if union talks break down

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app