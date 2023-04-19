Tesla cuts US prices for sixth time this year ahead of Q1 results

2023-04-19 | 03:12
Tesla cuts US prices for sixth time this year ahead of Q1 results
2min
Tesla cuts US prices for sixth time this year ahead of Q1 results

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) cut prices for some of its Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles in the United States, its website showed late on Tuesday, the sixth time it has lowered US  prices this year amid concerns about the effect on its profit margins.

Tesla, which is due to report January-March quarter results on Wednesday, cut the prices of its Model Y 'long range' and 'performance' vehicles by $3000 each and that of its Model 3 'rear-wheel drive' by $2000 to $39,990.

The Elon Musk-led company has cut US  prices of its base Model 3 by 11% so far this year and that of its base Model Y by 20%–moves that come as the United States, its largest market, prepares to introduce tougher standards that will limit EV tax credits. 

The company also recently lowered prices in Europe, Israel and Singapore as well as in Japan, Australia and South Korea, expanding a discount drive it started in China in January to spur demand.

Yet, Tesla, earlier this month, reported a 4% sequential rise in deliveries in the first quarter, much less than the 17.8% sequential rise in the fourth quarter.

Alongside that, the aggressive price cuts have also raised concerns about the Austin Texas-based company's industry-leading profit margins.

While Tesla is expected to report a 24.2% year-on-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $23.29 billion, analysts average profit estimate has fallen by about 2.4% in the last three months, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla's stock price has risen a shade under 50% this year through Tuesday. 

Reuters 
 

