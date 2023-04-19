Once-dominant foreign auto brands pledge comeback in China

Variety
2023-04-19 | 03:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Once-dominant foreign auto brands pledge comeback in China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Once-dominant foreign auto brands pledge comeback in China

Global automakers, including Toyota and Volkswagen, took the stage at the Shanghai auto show on Tuesday with built-for-China and electric-drive products to compete for a high-stakes comeback in the world's largest market.

But after a year when trends have shifted sharply against the established foreign brands that once dominated in China, executives from Chinese automakers offered a reality check: the game is moving faster and the pressure to cut prices is getting more intense.

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said at the show it would introduce 10 more electric vehicle (EV) models by 2026 and cut the time to develop new models by almost 40% to keep pace with faster-moving Chinese rivals.

"Our guiding principle is development in China for China at full speed," Thomas Schafer, chief executive of VW passenger car brands said.

Toyota (7203.T), which has been slow to roll out electric vehicles, used the Shanghai show to unveil two new EVs, doubling the number on offer in China under its mainstream brand. It also introduced a Lexus-brand minivan, the "Luxury Mover," a hybrid designed to be chauffeur driven, a preference for many Chinese luxury car buyers.

Both Toyota and VW's mass-market brands have lost share in China over the past year as the market shifted to EVs and plug-in hybrids where made-in-China brands, led by BYD (002594.SZ), have moved faster.

In a mark of that reversal, BYD outsold both Toyota and VW brand vehicles in the first quarter of this year in China.

On Tuesday, BYD launched an entry-level EV, the Seagull, aimed at the small car market that Toyota has long-dominated with models such as the Corolla, a global best-seller.

The Seagull will start at the equivalent of just over $11,000. By comparison, Toyota's most popular EV on offer in China, the bZ4X, starts at more than $29,000.

"Amazingly affordable," Bill Russo, founder of Auto-mobility, a Shanghai-based consultancy. "This will be the best-selling car in China within six months of launch."

The hatchback-styled Seagull comes with battery options rated at between 305-km and 405-km of range and represents a cheaper alternative to BYD's Dolphin, China's best-selling electric car this year.


Reuters 
 

Variety

Foreign

Auto

Brands

China

Chinese

EV

LBCI Next
Transport Canada says Hyundai Auto Canada guilty of safety violation
Tesla cuts US prices for sixth time this year ahead of Q1 results
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry

LBCI
World
2023-04-15

Brazil, China urge more climate change funding from developed countries

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

No good evidence yet proving COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Brands look to China's tropical duty free island paradise for consumer comeback

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
04:10

China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft

LBCI
Variety
04:04

EU passenger car sales up 28.8% to over 1 million units in March, ACEA says

LBCI
Variety
03:51

Transport Canada says Hyundai Auto Canada guilty of safety violation

LBCI
Variety
03:12

Tesla cuts US prices for sixth time this year ahead of Q1 results

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

World Bank discusses new financial assistance to Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Uber, Lyft trade group asks Biden's labor nominee to explain position on gig workers

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

European credit default swaps indices fall, European banks AT1 rise - Reuters News

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Beirut Bar Association undermines freedom, summons Legal Agenda director for criticizing new regulation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app