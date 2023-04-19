EU passenger car sales up 28.8% to over 1 million units in March, ACEA says

Variety
2023-04-19 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU passenger car sales up 28.8% to over 1 million units in March, ACEA says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
EU passenger car sales up 28.8% to over 1 million units in March, ACEA says

Passenger car registrations in the European Union rose 28.8% in March to more than one million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) reported on Wednesday.

Battery-electric cars made up 13.9% of new registrations in the EU, up 2.5% from the same month last year.

Plug-in hybrids are losing ground in the region, declining from a market share of 8.8% in March 2022 to 7.2% in March 2023, ACEA said in a press release.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel markets performed better than last year, up 18.6% and 11.8%, respectively, from last March, ACEA reported.

Reuters 
 

Variety

EU

Passenger

Car

Sales

Units

ACEA

LBCI Next
China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft
Transport Canada says Hyundai Auto Canada guilty of safety violation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

India's passenger vehicle sales hit record high in FY23 on SUV demand surge

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Mercedes posts rise in Q1 sales boosted by EVs, premium cars

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-04-12

A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs AB+ blood units. To donate, please call: 70/577609

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
04:10

China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft

LBCI
Variety
03:51

Transport Canada says Hyundai Auto Canada guilty of safety violation

LBCI
Variety
03:40

Once-dominant foreign auto brands pledge comeback in China

LBCI
Variety
03:12

Tesla cuts US prices for sixth time this year ahead of Q1 results

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

World Bank discusses new financial assistance to Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Uber, Lyft trade group asks Biden's labor nominee to explain position on gig workers

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

European credit default swaps indices fall, European banks AT1 rise - Reuters News

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Beirut Bar Association undermines freedom, summons Legal Agenda director for criticizing new regulation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app