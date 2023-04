Since the start of “The Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift’s ongoing sixth headlining concert tour, the American singer and songwriter has rocked the stage multiple times with gorgeous costumes designed by Lebanese designers.



After performing in Glendale, Arizona, and in Las Vegas wearing beautiful designs made by Zuhair Murad, Swift is yet again showcasing her love for Lebanese designs.



This time, the singer appeared in an Elie Saab gown.



In Tampa, Taylor Swift was seen “blooming” on stage during her “The Eras Tour.”



The singer wore an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown accessorized with flower appliqués and featured by long sleeves, a bright and glittery dress, and 3-dimensional flower petals.