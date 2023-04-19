Another round of mass layoffs expected at Meta this week

Meta, formerly Facebook, is expected to issue another round of mass layoffs Wednesday, according to a report from Vox that cites “several sources working at the company.”



The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring at Meta that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has dubbed the “year of efficiency.” In March, Zuckerberg said the company would cut 10,000 jobs in the coming months, particularly ones related to “low priority projects.” This is on top of the 11,000 jobs that were cut in November.



This week’s layoffs could be in the range of 4,000 jobs, one source told Vox. TechCrunch was unable to confirm the news, but it’s not unexpected. Zuckerberg had previously said April cuts would affect roles in tech departments, while another round of layoffs planned for May will hit the business side.