Netflix’s ad-supported plan gets support for 1080p quality and two concurrent streams

Netflix is upgrading its ad-supported plan in terms of streaming quality and concurrent streams. The company said users subscribed to this plan will be able to see content in 1080p resolution (up from 720p) with support for two concurrent streams.



These benefits are rolling out to users in Canada and Spain today. People using the ad-supported plans in other 10 markets — including the US — will get these features this month.



“We believe these enhancements will make our offering even more attractive to a broader set of consumers and further strengthen engagement for existing and new subscribers to the ads plan,” the company said in its letter to investors.



Netflix launched the ad-supported plan last November at $6.99 per month and it’s already seeing positive results.



The streaming company said that in the US, it’s earning more average revenue per membership through the ad-supported plan than the standard plan, which costs $15.99 per month.