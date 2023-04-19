Einride brings its electric trucks to UK freight sector in partnership with PepsiCo

Electric and autonomous trucking company Einride is expanding to the UK, representing the latest in a line of European market expansions.



Einride said that it’s looking to target the 1.6 billion tons of goods that are transported by road freight in the UK each year. Its first UK deployment will be in partnership with PepsiCo snack-food subsidiary Walkers, which will use Einride’s trucks and platform to deliver goods between the cities of Leicester and Coventry, which it says will help it cut fossil fuel-powered transport by 250,000 miles each year.



PepsiCo’s initial roll out will be more of a “suck it and see” over a three-year pilot before it commits to any route expansions.



“With this initial deployment, we’re looking forward to better understanding the potential role electric trucks can play in our transport operations,” Archana Jagannathan, PepsiCo UK’s head of sustainability, said in a statement.