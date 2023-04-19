News
Coro raises $75M at a $575M valuation to grow its all-in-one cybersecurity platform
Variety
2023-04-19 | 07:42
Coro raises $75M at a $575M valuation to grow its all-in-one cybersecurity platform
Simplification has been a big theme in the enterprise world in the last couple of years. If a company can consolidate multiple point solutions into one product or contract, it can reduce complexity and ultimately costs for the end user — so long as those all-in-one offerings are effective at doing the job that 5, 10 or 30 separate pieces of software were doing before.
Today, a startup called Coro — which provides a one-stop-shop AI-based cybersecurity platform — is announcing $75 million in funding, a sign of the traction it’s been getting to date with its target customers, mid-market companies. (‘Mid-market’ is anything between 500 and 4,000 employees, in the eyes of Guy Moskowitz, Coro’s CEO and co-founder.)
The funding is coming from a single investor, Energy Impact Partners, known for green-tech investments as well as backing a number of cybersecurity and enterprise startups. This is effectively a “Series C2”, coming almost exactly a year after Coro — founded in Israel but with offices also in the US and the UK — announced a $60 million Series C from Balderton and JVP, with a valuation that directly tacks the new funding onto the old valuation: Coro’s valuation was $500 million, and post-money it is now $575 million.
TechCrunch
Variety
Coro
Raises
Millions
Grow
Valuation
Cybersecurity
Platform
