Google offers billing choice for UK Play Store Devices, in bid to settle antitrust prone
Variety
2023-04-19 | 07:44
Google offers billing choice for UK Play Store Devices, in bid to settle antitrust prone
Google has proposed letting developers offering apps through its UK Play mobile app store to have the option to use alternative payment processors for in-app transactions, rather than being locked to its own billing system (GPB), following an antitrust intervention by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
“Google’s proposed commitments would give app developers the freedom to offer a different billing system of their choosing, known as ‘Developer-only Billing’ (DOB), or offer users a choice between an alternative billing system or Google Play’s billing system, known as ‘User Choice Billing’ (UCB),” the regulator explains in an update on the enforcement.
The CMA has opened a consultation on Google’s proposal which it says it’s minded to accept — inviting developers and other interested stakeholders to respond by May 19. After considering responses it will take a decision on whether to accept the commitments and resolve the case.
TechCrunch
Variety
Google
Play Store
Offers
Billing
Choice
UK
Devices
Bid
Settle
Antitrust
Prone
