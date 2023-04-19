Amazon tops LinkedIn’s list of best places to work, jobseeker priorities shift to workplace culture

2023-04-19 | 07:46
Amazon tops LinkedIn's list of best places to work, jobseeker priorities shift to workplace culture
1min
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s list of best places to work, jobseeker priorities shift to workplace culture

There have been more than 171,000 people in the tech industry laid off so far this year, according to data tracked by layoffs.fyi, but those looking for work are not in a ‘beggars can’t be choosers’ mindset. According to new data from LinkedIn, people are gravitating to workplaces that align with their values, and their values include a range of factors like diversity and skills growth, not just how much money they’ll make.

The company today published its annual list of best places to work, where Amazon held on to the top spot, and Google owner Alphabet dropped from number two to five. The interesting thing about the rankings, now in their eighth year, is that they provide a snapshot of how individuals’ priorities are changing.

Specifically, the rankings are based not just on practical assessments of — for example — what percentage of people were laid off, but also how companies scored on softer and cultural skills, which it said speak to how long a person is more likely to stay at a company.
 

